The Federal Government has told Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke to suspend the Saturday, February 22 local government election in the state.

Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AFG), made the call while reacting to the ongoing political crisis in the state.

According to Daily Trust, Fagbemi in a statement on Thursday, February 20, stated that the position of the law was cleared on the issue leading to the crisis between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Recall that on Monday, February 17, some people, including one of the reinstated council chairmen, were killed, while many others sustained a series of injuries during a clash between the PDP and APC members over the control of the local government secretariats.

The Osun state government had blamed the immediate past governor Gboyega Oyetola, who is the current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy as well as the APC.

Governor Adeleke on the other hand had vowed that the election would be held as scheduled, urging the people of the state to come out and vote for their chairmen and councillors.

But in a statement on Thursday, the AGF stated that the court has nullified the order which empowered the governor to sack the local government chairmen elected under the administration.

Fagbemi noted that the judgment of the Court of Appeal judgment on February 10, 2025, nullified the verdict of the Federal High Court that was given in November 2022. The AGF stressed that his comment was to clear the doubt, uncertainties and fears of the disinformation and misrepresentations concerning the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

The AGF's statement reads in part:

“Accordingly, the judgement of the Court of Appeal had by implication effectively restored the elected Local Government officials removed by the Federal High Court, back to their offices."

Fagbemi explained that based on the facts available in his office, the crisis in Osun happened as a result of the reinstated local government chairmen trying to resume office and they were attacked by some miscreants.

