Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Osogbo, Osun state - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Friday, February 21, said it has received "credible intelligence" indicating a high likelihood of violence and significant security threats should the planned local government (LG) elections proceed in Osun state.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun recently affirmed that the local government election scheduled for Saturday, February 22, would go ahead as planned.

Osun election 2025: Police issue warning

The governor stated this while receiving a delegation of members of the civil society coalition who were in the state to monitor the local government elections.

Recall that the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Lateef Fagbemi, had cautioned the governor against going ahead with the polls.

Fagbemi had urged the governor to instruct the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission to halt the election, warning that it would be invalid and a violation of Nigerian constitution.

However, in defiance of the directives of the AGF, Adeleke, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, emphasised that democracy is guided by the rule of law and that no individual has the authority to override the courts.

Siding with the AGF, the police, in a statement by its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said "reports gathered from joint intelligence gathering" reveal that various groups, including political elements and other interest parties, are mobilising to instigate unrest, disrupt public peace, and undermine the democratic order.

The police said:

"Given this imminent threat to security, the NPF strongly advises the Osun state government to suspend the planned elections forthwith in the interest of public safety and national stability.

"The Force has assessed the current security landscape and determined that proceeding with the elections under these volatile conditions could escalate into widespread unrest, endangering lives and property. The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, is fully prepared to take decisive action to prevent any breakdown of law and order. However, to avert unnecessary confrontation and safeguard the democratic process, it is in the best interest of all stakeholders that the elections be stood down."

Beyond the security concerns, the police said it is also imperative to consider the legal clarification by the justice minister on the extant judicial pronouncements concerning the Osun state local government administration with regard to the court of appeal judgment delivered on February 22, 2025. According to the police, the judgment has nullified the federal high court's previous decision "and reinforces the position that the elections, as presently contemplated, lack a firm legal foundation."

Police added:

"In light of the combination of heightened security threats and the existing legal complexities, the Nigeria Police Force advises the Osun State Government to reconsider and suspend the planned elections immediately. The NPF reiterates its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that Nigeria’s democratic processes are upheld in accordance with the law.

"We urge all stakeholders, including political parties, to act with restraint and prioritise the well-being of citizens during this period."

Reinstated council chairman gunned down in Osun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Remi Abbas, the council chairman of the Irewole local government who was recently reinstated by the Court of Appeal judgement, was gunned down in front of the council while trying to enforce the verdict reinstating him.

Abbas was killed by the perpetrators who allegedly dragged his remains to the front of the secretariat.

