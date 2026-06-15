Cooking gas prices in Nigeria have surged by about 50%, with some areas recording prices as high as N2,500 per kilogramme

The sharp increase has forced many families to consider returning to firewood and charcoal, threatening the FG's clean cooking agenda

Experts warn that Nigeria could lose years of progress toward its goal of becoming a gas-powered economy by 2030

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Despite repeated promises by authorities and industry players that cooking gas would become more affordable and readily available, many Nigerian households are struggling with soaring Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices, which have climbed as high as N2,500 per kilogramme in some parts of the country.

The sharp increase has sparked widespread frustration among consumers, many of whom have taken to social media to complain about the growing cost of living.

Nigerian households Under Pressure as cooking gas Price Climbs 50%, now costs N2,500/kg

Source: UGC

For households already battling rising food prices, expensive petrol, and unreliable electricity supply, the surge in cooking gas costs has added another layer of financial pressure.

Sola Akinwande, a vulcaniser based in Ajao Estate, Lagos, expressed his frustration, saying that basic survival is becoming increasingly difficult for ordinary Nigerians.

“Food is expensive. There’s epileptic power supply, petrol is too high. Kerosene is scarce. How does the government want poor people to survive?” he asked.

Similarly, Esther Adam, a homemaker, lamented that many families who were encouraged to switch from kerosene to gas can no longer afford the cleaner fuel.

“They said we should dump kerosene and embrace gas. Now, gas prices are out of the reach of the common man. How do we survive?” she said.

Energy experts warn that the continued rise in cooking gas prices could derail Nigeria’s ambition of becoming a gas-powered economy by 2030 under the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas Initiative.

According to industry stakeholders, the affordability crisis is forcing millions of households to return to traditional fuels such as firewood and charcoal, reversing years of progress in promoting cleaner and healthier cooking alternatives.

Cooking gas costs jump by nearly 50%

A recent market survey conducted across major LPG retail outlets revealed that cooking gas prices have risen significantly in recent months.

Gas that sold for around N1,200 per kilogramme a few months ago now costs over N1,800 per kilogramme in many locations, representing an increase of roughly 50%.

In neighbourhood retail points where gas is sold in smaller quantities, prices range between N2,400 and N2,500 per kilogramme, depending on the area.

The impact on consumers has been substantial. Refilling a standard 12.5kg gas cylinder, which previously cost about N15,000, now requires between N22,500 and N27,500, depending on the retailer and location.

Industry operators also disclosed that the cost of transporting LPG has surged, with a 20-tonne truckload now costing approximately N25 million. They say the rising logistics and supply costs are contributing significantly to higher retail prices.

Nigerian households Under Pressure as cooking gas Price Climbs 50%, now costs N2,500/kg

Source: UGC

Experts have urged the government to implement urgent measures to improve domestic supply, strengthen distribution networks, and address market distortions.

Without swift intervention, they warn that Nigeria risks losing years of progress in expanding access to clean cooking energy and achieving its 2030 gas transition targets.

Techno Oil launches LPG cylinder manufacturing in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Techno Oil began LPG cylinder manufacturing, aiming for the safest gas cylinders in Nigeria with rigorous safety standards.

The firm's investment in LPG infrastructure aimed to address public health and energy access challenges in Nigeria.

With 5 million cylinders yearly, Techno Oil would support local manufacturing and job creation in the region.

Source: Legit.ng