Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, has praised President Bola Tinubu, saying he supported the rule of law, which gave room for the ongoing local government election exercise in the state.

The Osun governor made this known in a statement after the casting of his vote in Ede on Saturday, February 22, describing the president as a true democrat with great democratic credentials. He stated that his government has been collaborative and supportive with the federal government.

Governor Adeleke has commended President Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Adeleke denied criticising Tinubu

In the statement, which was signed by the governor's spokesperson, Mallam Ademola Rasheed, on the same Saturday, Adeleke denied making any negative remarks about President Tinubu.

The statement reads in part:

“In my first state broadcast on this crisis, I said this about the President: ‘Let me affirm that I know Mr President to be a true democrat, a lover of the rule of law, and a believer in the sanctity of the judicial process. I know that Mr President will never authorise a dictatorial violation of the constitution irrespective of who is involved. It is crucial to add that Mr President will never support any action that is capable of generating bloodbath and bloodshed”

The governor further recalled that he expressed his confidence in the democratic credentials of the president in his second broadcast. He said everyone knows that the president will always insist on the rule of law.

Ademola Adeleke has said he did not making any negative remark about Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Adeleke denied making negative remarks about Tinubu

Adeleke then called on the public and stakeholders to ignore any purported remark from him against Tinubu as fake news. He maintained that he did not attack the president during the local government crisis in the state.

Speaker on the election, Governor Adeleke described the election as peaceful, saying it was in line with the due process. Adeleke voted at his polling unit in Sagba/Abogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, Ede, following accreditation.

Recall that the police and the Attorney General of the Federation Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi, have warned against the governor going ahead with the election, citing that the Court of Appeal has reinstated the sacked local government chairmen in the state and that conducting another election would be illegal.

Speaking after casting his votes, the governor said the election is to determine the leadership at the grassroots level and urged eligible votes in the state to come out in mass and cast their votes.

See the full statement here:

FG asked Adeleke to cancel Osun election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has been warned against conducting the forthcoming local government election.

Lateef Fagbemi, the attorney general of the federation, stated that the election would be illegal because the Court of Appeal has reinstated the sacked council chairmen.

Fagbemi stated that the law Governor Adeleke was relying on had been nullified by the court and council chairmen had been reinstated.

