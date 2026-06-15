A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her doctoral studies at Nasarawa State University, Keffi

She shared how she had wanted to bag a PhD at 25 but still expressed joy as she broke a family record with her achievement

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young woman

A Nigerian lady, Shamsiyyah Umar, narrated her academic journey as she finally graduated from Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

She shared how she dreamt about having a PhD at 25, revealing that she ended up fulfilling her dream at 27.

A lady breaks family record as she bags PhD degree at 27 and shares her achievements. Photo: LinkedIn/Shamsiyyah Umar PhD

Source: UGC

NSUK student bags PhD, breaks family record

On her LinkedIn page, Shamsiyyah Umar revealed that she was the first lady in her generation to bag a PhD.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"I did this thing and it’s called a PhD. Honestly, if you asked me years ago, I would have told you I wanted this at 25 so badly. But life has a way of teaching you that timing matters just as much as the dream itself. And come on… finishing a PhD at 27 is hugeeeee. After years of academic work, research, growth, stress, prayers, deadlines and moments of self doubt, I get to say I did it. Alhamdulillah!

"And somewhere in all of this is a little girl from a very large and reputable family who became the first girl in her generation to earn a PhD. That means a lot to me.

"What makes this journey even more special is how full circle it became. My BSc research was on the role of UNICEF in child poverty alleviation in Kaduna State. Back then, I was simply curious and passionate about development work. In 2023, I became a UNICEF Youth Influencer, and afterwards I decided to focus my PhD research on UNICEF and the education of children with disabilities in Nigeria, especially because I realized how little attention had been given to that area. Even my external supervisor said it is unique and probably first of it kind 🤭

"Then in 2025, I became a Youth Advisor with UNICEF Nigeria under the Generation Unlimited Young People’s Action Team. Being able to engage with officials and contribute to conversations around policy and inclusion deeply shaped my research journey.

"One of the most memorable events I attended during that experience became so meaningful to me that I saved a picture from it in my annex (yes the last picture) meeting Celine Lafoucriere, Iliana Albino, Kevin Frey, and Vanessa Lee in person was exciting Life is funny sometimes. The things you once researched from afar somehow become part of your real life and honestly, this journey has reminded me that there is still so much life left to live, so many dreams left to chase. Who knows, maybe I’ll still go and get that law degree I have always wanted.

"But for now, I just want to say congratulations to myself. And happy 28th birthday to me ( oppsss it was last week) I have so much to be grateful for. I am proud of you Dr. Shamsiyyah Umar."

Reactions trail lady's PhD graduation

Olayinka Ogundeji said:

"This is remarkably great Shamsiyyah Umar. PhD Congratulations."

Winnie Ishaku said:

"Huge Congratulations."

A lady celebrated as she earns a PhD degree at 27. Photo: LinkedIn/Shamsiyyah Umar PhD

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng