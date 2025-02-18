2027: Prof Dogara, Over 200,000 Opposition Members Join APC, Photos, List Emerge
- Former Kaduna commissioner Professor Mato Dogara and many top Kaduna opposition politicians have formally joined the ruling party, APC
- The state governor, Uba Sani, received the decampees at an event in Kaduna on Saturday, February 15, 2025
- Governor Sani assured the more than 200,000 politicians who defected to the APC in Kaduna state that they would enjoy the same rights and privileges as existing party members
Kaduna, Kaduna state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Mato Dogara, the former chairman of Lere local government area (LGA) and ex-commissioner in Kaduna state, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Legit.ng reports that Dogara and around 50 opposition leaders were recently received by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state alongside their followers.
They reportedly decamped with over 200,000 of their supporters.
The governor expressed his delight when he addressed a mammoth crowd of the APC’s supporters recently at the Murtala Square at a mega rally, Guardian reported.
Below is the list of some opposition leaders who decamped to the APC:
- Prof. Mato Dogara
- Senator Suleiman Usman Hunkuyi
- Senator Dajuma Tela la’ah
- Audi Dalhatu
- Abubakar Mustapha
- Jafaru Kurmin Kogi
- Donatus Mathew
- Amos Gwamna Magaji
- Henry Marah Zachariah
- Samuel Kozah Kambai
- Emmanuel Kantiok
- Muh’d Sani Shaaban
- Ambassador Sule Buba
- Yakubu Umar Barde
- Mukhtar Ramalan Yero
- Engr. Micheal Auta
- Engr. Joseph Almajiri Ciroma
- Bashir Idris Zangon Aya
- Muhammad Mahmud Aliyu
- Usman Baba
- Engr Seth Bakut
- Ben Kure
- Aminu Sabo Anchau
- Mariah Laka Madami
- Nuhu Dogo Makama
- Bashir Idris Zangon Aya
- Tajjani Musa
- Sa’adu Idris
- Yusuf Abubakar Maikwari
- Mikiaih Markus Tokwak
- Jacob Dakare
- Prof. Auta Kato
- Victoria Jatau
- Ado Dogo Audu
- Simon Mathias
- Paul Wani
- Timothy Chindo
- Usman Lado
- Amos Avejangbe
- Murna Amboso
- Nuhu Audu Ajiyana
- Augustine Beguwa
- Morandia Tanko
- Rijo Shekari
- Engr Seth Bakut
- Gen. Gora Katunku rtd
- Ya’u Sa’in Jema’a
- Ashafa Waziri
- Manasseh Tokan
- Senator Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani defects to APC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Sani re-joined the ruling APC on Saturday, February 15.
