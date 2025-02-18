Global site navigation

2027: Prof Dogara, Over 200,000 Opposition Members Join APC, Photos, List Emerge
Politics

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • Former Kaduna commissioner Professor Mato Dogara and many top Kaduna opposition politicians have formally joined the ruling party, APC
  • The state governor, Uba Sani, received the decampees at an event in Kaduna on Saturday, February 15, 2025
  • Governor Sani assured the more than 200,000 politicians who defected to the APC in Kaduna state that they would enjoy the same rights and privileges as existing party members

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Mato Dogara, the former chairman of Lere local government area (LGA) and ex-commissioner in Kaduna state, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Dogara and around 50 opposition leaders were recently received by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state alongside their followers.

Mato Dogara and others join APC
Governor Uba Sani welcomed former Kaduna commissioner Dogara and other opposition members to the ruling APC on Saturday, February 15. Photo credit: @ubasanius
Source: Twitter

They reportedly decamped with over 200,000 of their supporters.

The governor expressed his delight when he addressed a mammoth crowd of the APC’s supporters recently at the Murtala Square at a mega rally, Guardian reported.

Below is the list of some opposition leaders who decamped to the APC:

  1. Prof. Mato Dogara
  2. Senator Suleiman Usman Hunkuyi
  3. Senator Dajuma Tela la’ah
  4. Audi Dalhatu
  5. Abubakar Mustapha
  6. Jafaru Kurmin Kogi
  7. Donatus Mathew
  8. Amos Gwamna Magaji
  9. Henry Marah Zachariah
  10. Samuel Kozah Kambai
  11. Emmanuel Kantiok
  12. Muh’d Sani Shaaban
  13. Ambassador Sule Buba
  14. Yakubu Umar Barde
  15. Mukhtar Ramalan Yero
  16. Engr. Micheal Auta
  17. Engr. Joseph Almajiri Ciroma
  18. Bashir Idris Zangon Aya
  19. Muhammad Mahmud Aliyu
  20. Usman Baba
  21. Engr Seth Bakut
  22. Ben Kure
  23. Aminu Sabo Anchau
  24. Mariah Laka Madami
  25. Nuhu Dogo Makama
  26. Bashir Idris Zangon Aya
  27. Tajjani Musa
  28. Sa’adu Idris
  29. Yusuf Abubakar Maikwari
  30. Mikiaih Markus Tokwak
  31. Jacob Dakare
  32. Prof. Auta Kato
  33. Victoria Jatau
  34. Ado Dogo Audu
  35. Simon Mathias
  36. Paul Wani
  37. Timothy Chindo
  38. Usman Lado
  39. Amos Avejangbe
  40. Murna Amboso
  41. Nuhu Audu Ajiyana
  42. Augustine Beguwa
  43. Morandia Tanko
  44. Rijo Shekari
  45. Engr Seth Bakut
  46. Gen. Gora Katunku rtd
  47. Ya’u Sa’in Jema’a
  48. Ashafa Waziri
  49. Manasseh Tokan
  50. Senator Shehu Sani

Read more Kaduna news:

Shehu Sani defects to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sani re-joined the ruling APC on Saturday, February 15.

Source: Legit.ng

