Owerri, Imo state - The publicity secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo state, Cajethan Duke has resigned from the position.

Duke said he was done speaking for the ruling APC and it was time to speak for the broader interest of the people.

Imo APC spokesman, Cajethan Dukem said he is done speaking for the ruling party in Imo state. Photo credit: Cajethan Duke

He made this known in a post shared via his Facebook page on Friday, February 14, 2025, with the uploaded copy of the resignation letter which was received at the State party office.

The resignation letter reads:

“Let’s speak for the people, done speaking for the APC! A new dawn beckons!! Happy Valentine my people! I’m Cajethan Duke,”

“Please accept this letter as a formal notice of my resignation from the position of State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Imo State effective, Friday, February 14, 2025.

“After due consultation with my family and political associates, I have decided to focus more on the broader interest of the people instead of partisan sentiments.

“I appreciate the relationships we have built and the opportunities I’ve had while serving the party. I thank the leadership and the entire members of the party for their support and trust.

“I remain eternally grateful for the experience gained while serving,”

Reacting to Duke's resignation, a former Legal Adviser to the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Imo State chapter, Barrister Kissinger Ikeokwu the former APC spokesman and his colleagues were relegated in APC.

“It is sad that even as a member of the Imo APC State Working Committee, he and his colleagues have been relegated to the background and treated as nonexistent.

“The State Chairman Chief MacDonald Ebere did little or nothing to fight for his colleagues at the Imo APC SWC.

