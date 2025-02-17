Remi Abbas, the council chairman of the Irewole local government, who was recently reinstated by the Court of Appeal judgment, has been gunned down in front of the council. Abbas was killed while trying to enforce the verdict that reinstated him.

Recall that Governor Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, have been at loggerheads over the Court of Appeal judgment. Oyetola is the current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, representing Osun state in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

In the early hours of Monday, February 17, the All Progressives Congress (APC) members stormed the local government secretariats across the state to take over with the verdict of the Court of Appeal.

At the Irewole local government in Ikire, the APC members converged around the secretariat with the move to take over but were reportedly ambushed by some armed hoodlums.

Abbas, who was part of the reinstated chairmen, was killed by the hoodlums around the council, and his remains were taken to the front of the secretariat.

According to The Nation, a video showed the remains of the local government chairman in a pool of blood and people around the area wailed his name sympathetically.

On the other hand, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), through the state's commissioner for government affairs and protocols, Soji Ajeigbo at the Boripe local government area, said that two members of the ruling party were shot dead.

Also, a former aide to the immediate past governor Oyetola, Jamiu Olawumi, claimed that some councillors of the APC were killed as they planned to resume.

Speaking on the matter, the spokesperson of the Osun state police command Yemisi Olalola, said all the matters are still under investigation.

The political crisis rocking Osun state has taken a new dimension as Governor Adeleke seeks re-election in 2026. Similarly, Oyetola, who only served as one-term governor, is also seeking to return to power in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

