Moniepoint's DreamDevs Bootcamp graduates second cohort, showcasing innovative engineering projects

The programme combats Africa's software engineering talent gap through intensive, industry-ready training

Initiative supports Nigeria's tech growth and aligns with broader digital skills development goals

Africa’s growing technology sector received another boost as Moniepoint Inc., one of the continent’s leading digital financial services companies, graduated the second cohort of its DreamDevs Bootcamp, a programme designed to nurture world-class engineering talent in Nigeria.

The graduation ceremony, held in Lagos under the theme “Training Done! Demo Up!”, showcased participants’ capstone projects built to real-world engineering standards, highlighting Moniepoint’s commitment to strengthening Africa’s digital workforce.

Ashley Immanuel, Celestine Head of Engineering, Moniepoint, John Ojetunde and Head, Talent Acquisition, Moniepoint, Perpetual Ibe at the Moniepoint DreamDevs Demo Day in Lagos. Credit: Moniepoint

Source: Getty Images

Tackling Africa’s Engineering Talent Gap

The initiative comes at a critical moment for Africa’s tech ecosystem. While Nigeria continues to produce a growing number of tech professionals, the shortage of experienced software engineers remains a major challenge, particularly at the mid-to-senior level, where demand far exceeds supply.

Globally, the shortage of software developers is projected to reach 85 million by 2030, potentially causing economic losses estimated at $5.5 trillion. For Africa’s rapidly expanding digital economy, the talent gap presents both a challenge and an opportunity.

Moniepoint says the DreamDevs Bootcamp was created as a strategic response to help bridge that gap by equipping young engineers with industry-ready skills.

Intensive training with real-world exposure

The nine-week programme, developed by Moniepoint’s Engineering Unit in partnership with Semicolon, provided participants with intensive technical training across several critical areas.

The curriculum covered Java Object-Oriented Programming, Data Structures and Algorithms, Software Testing, MySQL, Spring Boot APIs, System Design, Docker, Messaging Queues, Frontend UI development, and Cloud Infrastructure.

Participants also received stipends and mentorship from Moniepoint software engineers, giving them direct exposure to the production environment of one of Africa’s fastest-growing fintech firms.

At the Demo Day event, the participants, grouped into nine teams, presented innovative solutions spanning real estate, hospital management, event management, food services, and agriculture.

Building more than a recruitment pipeline

Speaking at the event, Moniepoint Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Felix Ike, described DreamDevs as a long-term investment in Nigeria’s digital future rather than simply a recruitment channel.

According to him, some graduates from the first cohort are already contributing to Moniepoint’s engineering team, proving that young African developers can compete globally when given the right support and training environment.

He stressed that engineering excellence requires deliberate investment, strong systems, and sustained mentorship, adding that Africa’s digital economy cannot thrive without a stronger talent infrastructure.

Supporting Nigeria’s digital economy agenda

The initiative also aligns with Nigeria’s broader technology development ambitions.

Moniepoint is one of the sponsors of the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, which aims to scale digital skills training nationwide.

More Nigerians graduate from Moniepoint tech scheme Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

While the 3MTT initiative focuses on reaching millions of learners, DreamDevs provides deeper, specialised training that creates a pathway from learning to employment.

As Nigerian fintech companies continue to expand their digital infrastructure, initiatives like DreamDevs are increasingly being viewed as essential to solving Africa’s engineering talent shortage and preparing the continent for the future of technology.

FG opens $20,000 grant for Nigerian startups

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government, through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has opened applications for Nigerian startups and small businesses to access grants of up to $20,000 under the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP) Nigeria Accelerator Fund.

The initiative aims to support clean-tech startups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with innovative solutions that promote sustainability, renewable energy, and green business development across Nigeria.

REA announced the opportunity in a post shared on its official X handle on Monday, stating that the programme is designed for high-potential enterprises building impactful clean technology solutions for the future.

Source: Legit.ng