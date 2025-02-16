Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Osogbo, Osun state - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has accused Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola of conniving with the Security Chiefs in the state to enforce a non-existing court order to return sacked local government chairmen to office.

Governor Adeleke said Oyetola’s move is against the dictate of the law.

Governor Ademola Adeleke says Adegboyega Oyetola is inviting violence in Osun state. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Adegboyega Oyetola

As reported by Vanguard, the governor urged President Bola Tinubu to call Oyetola to order before he creates a crisis in the state.

Adeleke stated this while addressing journalists at the Government House, Osogbo, the state capital.

The governor alleged that Oyetola had concluded an arrangement to cause mayhem in Osun state starting Monday, February 17, 2025.

According to Governor Adeleke, the minister is issuing illegal directives to security operatives to enforce illegality simply because he is the nephew of President Tinubu.

“I call on Mr. President, to instruct the National Security Adviser, and the Attorney General of the Federation, to personally verify the fact that the Court of Appeal judgement did not reinstate the sacked local government chairmen and councilors and the fact that, there is a subsisting judgement of Court that sacked the Chairmen and Councillors produced by the 2022 local government polls.

“It is unfortunate that the Osun state security chiefs are taking instructions from Mr Gboyega Oyetola just because he is the nephew of Mr. President.”

The governor said the people would not hesitate to protect themselves if Oyeola was not called to order.

“As much as we will do our best to maintain peace, we call on men and women of goodwill to intervene before it is too late.”

Adeleke, in a post shared via his X handle, @AAdeleke_01, on Sunday, February 16, 2025 said:

"I, however, regret to inform Mr. President and the public that Mr Gboyega Oyetola has concluded an arrangement to cause mayhem in Osun state starting from Monday. He is issuing illegal directives to security operatives to enforce illegality simply because he is the nephew of Mr. President."

