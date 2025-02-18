Lagos lawmakers have responded to allegations linking First Lady Remi Tinubu to the Assembly's leadership crisis

In a statement on Tuesday, the House dismissed the claims linking President Bola Tinubu's wife to the ongoing crisis within the Assembly

The House, through a statement by its Chairman of the Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Stephen Ogundipe, reaffirmed its respect for the First Lady

Lagos state - On Tuesday, February 18, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have reacted to allegations suggesting that the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is responsible for the ongoing crisis at the Assembly.

Tinubu's wife has been allegedly linked to Lagos Assembly crisis. Photo credit: @KukoyiBusola

Source: Twitter

Lagos Assembly: Remi Tinubu linked to leadership tussle

In a statement signed by the Chairman House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Mr. Stephen Ogundipe, the House dissociated themselves from an online story.

As reported by Vanguard, the House noted that all members of the Lagos Assembly do not have any connection to the allegation, thereby describing it as a false and baseless claim.

Speaking further, Ogundipe claimed that the report is purely a fabrication and has no basis in truth.

The statement reads in part:

“All members of the Assembly hold the First Lady in the highest regard. As a distinguished former First Lady of Lagos State and now the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has made significant contributions to governance and national development.

“It is therefore inconceivable that any member of the Assembly would accuse her of involvement in legislative matters or seek to tarnish her reputation.

“We firmly state that the First Lady has no role in any internal disagreements within the House. Any attempt to link her to these issues is entirely unfounded.

“We urge members of the press, as key stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity by verifying information before publication."

DSS clash with Lagos lawmakers, seals Assembly

DSS seals Lagos Assembly as Obasa sued the House and its speaker Hon. Meranda over his removal. Photo credit: @mudashiru_obasa, Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that on Monday, February 17, the Department of State Security (DSS) sealed the offices of Lagos Assembly Speaker Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk.

Meanwhile, the DSS stated that its deployment to the Lagos assembly followed an official request from lawmakers seeking security reinforcement.

Intelligence reports warned of possible disruptions linked to an alleged plan to reinstate the impeached former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

However, amid allegations of an invasion, the DSS emphasized that its presence was to maintain order and prevent security threats at the legislative complex.

Atiku blasts Tinubu over Lagos assembly crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the sealing of the Lagos Assembly by DSS operatives.

Atiku tackled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to stop interfering in Lagos state assembly matters.

The former vice president called for urgent interrogation following the invitation of security operatives.

