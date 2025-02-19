The Lagos State House of Assembly has described the report that 27 of its members are planning to join the Labour Party

Ogundipe Stephen, the spokesperson of the House, in a statement on Wednesday, February 19, said the rumour was targeted at dividing the house

Stephen then assured the party leaders and supporters that the House remained united in discharging their duties, adding that no member was planning to join the opposition

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos State House of Assembly has denied the reports that no less than 27 members of the House are planning to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Labour Party. The House said the reports were unfounded and malicious.

Ogundipe Stephen, the chairman of the house committee information, strategy and security, dismissed the claim in a statement on Wednesday, January 19, saying it was all “entirely false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to misinform the public.”

Lagos assembly reacts to defection rumour

According to Stephen, the report was offensive and full of inaccuracies. He said it is an outright falsehood with the objective of creating discord and confusion within the Assembly and the people of the state.

He also addressed the recent developments within the Assembly, noting that the removal of the former speaker Mudashiru Obasa and the election of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the new speaker, are internal affairs that were carried out within the confines of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The spokesperson of the House then stressed that the development did not amount or suggest that some members have the intention of dumping the ruling party. He emphasised that no member of the Assembly is planning to defect.

Who spread defection rumours on Lagos assembly?

The Lagos State House of Assembly then reiterated its commitment and unity in delivering its responsibility under the leadership of the APC. It stated that the defection rumours were being spread by agents of destabilisation who were out to create unnecessary tension and division.

The statement reads in part:

“To our party leaders and supporters across the state, we assure you that all members remain committed to the party. Any internal disagreements within the House will be resolved amicably through peaceful and democratic means. There is no crisis warranting defection.”

The statement further called on the media to uphold the ethics of journalism by verifying the facts before going ahead to publish. It also called on the public to dismiss the claim as unfounded.

Read the full statement here:

Lagos speaker Meranda denies resigning

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rt Hon. Mojisola Meranda, the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, denied the report that she resigned from her position, just 38 days after taking charge of the office.

The dismissal of the rumour was made by the chief press secretary to the speaker, Segun Ajiboye, who debunked the online claim on Wednesday, February 19.

There has been a circular on social media dated Monday, February 17, 2025. It was allegedly released by the new speaker, with the content claiming that Meranda tendered her resignation letter. However, a check on the letter showed that it was not signed by anyone.

