A Nigerian lady has shared her 2026 UTME result, celebrating an impressive aggregate score of 301

She disclosed that she had only expected to score around 180, but was surprised by her high performance

The video of her reaction went viral, drawing congratulatory messages and encouragement from others online

A Nigerian lady, Tamunoibibo Christiana Lesson, has shared her 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board result.

The lady took to TikTok under the username @tiannadfag on April 18, 2026, to share her 2026 UTME results with joy.

A Nigerian lady shares her JAMB result. Photo credit: @tiannadfag/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady celebrates 2026 UTME result

Christiana scored an aggregate of 301. She scored 79 in English, 68 in Physics, 87 in Biology, and 67 in Chemistry.

A Nigerian student checks her 2026 JAMB score. Photo credit: @tiannadfag/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Speaking about her surprising score, she said she was not expecting it as she had always fixed her mind on getting 180 in the JAMB examination.

"I told him I'm okay with 180, he added extra 120 marks and gave me 301!" She said.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady shows off UTME score

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the lady's excitement over her 2026 JAMB score. Some of the comments are below.

Brøwnie said:

"Congrats me, I no reach my cut off after all my suffer."

August said:

"Congratulations, I just wrote mine today I'm the next to testify."

pretty queen said:

"Congratulations I wrote mine yesterday.

Bianca Emmy8 said:

"I tap from your grace, mine is yet to be released."

Tomike Endurance 227 said:

"Congratulations to you, I am waiting for mine may God grant our mind score so shall it be."

Jan Ny said:

"Congratulations, dear, I tap into this blessing. I will be the next to testify."

Olawunmi said"

"I am going to write my own JAMB tmr guy’s pls pray for me to pass."

Me favourite said:

"Congratulations baby girl 🙏🥰, I will check mine tomorrow."

David said:

"You go follow dem complain con pass back go read. Abi."

The 2026 UTME final stages

The 2026 JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is currently in its final stages, having officially commenced on Thursday, 16 April 2026, and is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, 25 April 2026. This year’s exercise has seen a record-breaking registration of over 2.2 million candidates across 966 accredited CBT centres nationwide.

JAMB has already begun releasing results in daily batches. As of 23 April 2026, roughly 1.9 million results have been made available to candidates who sat for the exam between 16 April and 20 April.

Official result slips are not yet available for printing on the JAMB portal; candidates can only view their scores via SMS for now.

Candidates under 16 can only be considered for admission if they score at least 80% (320/400) in the UTME and maintain similar excellence in their SSCE and Post-UTME.

Candidates are warned against any form of result falsification, as JAMB has already arrested individuals for using AI and electronic means to alter official scores.

Man collapse after checking JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young boy who sat for the JAMB exam has scored 95 in Physics, 98 in Biology, and 98 in Chemistry, as revealed in a WhatsApp chat.

The boy appreciated his teacher for helping him study and achieve such a high score in the JAMB exam.

Source: Legit.ng