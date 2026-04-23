A father took to social media to react after he caught his daughter cutting several 100-dollar notes into pieces

He walked into the house and found her on the floor, along with many of the notes she had damaged and a pair of scissors

The video the father shared, which contained his reaction, got the attention of many people who advised him

A father took to social media to react after he caught his little daughter testing her cutting skills with multiple 100 dollar notes.

The video showed the moment the man suddenly appeared while his little daughter was on the ground with the notes she had cut into pieces just beside her.

Father stunned as daughter is caught cutting up 100-dollar notes with scissors. Photo Source: Twitter/thejaiyefamily

Source: TikTok

Father reacts as daughter cuts dollar bills

A closer look at the video also showed the scissors she used for cutting the notes into pieces.

Also, the TikTok video showed she had a book right in front of her, but it was not clear what she was doing with it.

Seeing the pieces of 100-dollar notes on the floor, the father called the name of his daughter.

@thejaiyefamily shared the video online with the caption:

"The trumpet were getting louder."

Moment father finds daughter destroying several 100-dollar bills goes viral. Photo Source: Twitter/thejaiyefamily

Source: TikTok

He also reacted in the description of the post, saying that the cutting skills of his daughter seem to have improved.

@thejaiyefamily said:

"On the plus side... her cutting skills seem to have improved."

Many people who came across the video took to the comment section to advise him on how to handle the situation.

Reactions as young girl cuts dollar bills

sweettee shated:

"You’re already wearing orange sir it’s okay you may proceed !!!!!"

Neno said:

"Can’t you change those at the bank?"

Izzy stressed:

"Questions is why are you leaving money where the child can get it?"

Rene added:

"Jokes aside, what's the plan? you can't throw it away right? right?"

Kem_m139 noted:

"It won’t bring the money back but it won’t happen again."

ymmas43 added:

"I can’t say anything. Take care neh."

Victoriaedik added:

"I know I'm not ready for kids cause I don't know how to react to this."

D-kay stressed:

"She just multiplied the hundred bills, I don’t see anything wrong."

SlayByJ said:

"Dollars ahhhh, let’s start the puzzle no time for questions and answers."

mink mink shared:

"I heard those saxophones 12 scrolls away."

Velvet noted:

"I'm sure you could take them to bank.. I'm not sure if that works in US tho."

NeuroForex Dynamics PTY LTD. wrote:

"Not 1$ but 100$ stay safe king yeah Im going to scroll now."

Nyree said:

"I did this once with my dad’s bible as a child.. sigh…"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady cried out online after her father gave her a final warning over her TikTok posts.

He asked her to delete all the videos on her page and warned of serious consequences if she continued. The lady later said she had to switch her account to private after his reaction.

Nigerian man threatens to disown daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man warned his daughter after seeing videos she posted on TikTok.

He did not like what she was wearing in some of the clips and said there would be consequences if she continued. The man also threatened to disown her, and his reaction sparked mixed responses online.

Source: Legit.ng