Food, Drugs: FG Updates List of Banned Import Items in New Trade Policy
- The federal government released an updated list of 17 prohibited import categories, effective in 2026
- Common medicines such as paracetamol, as well as food items and consumer goods, are on the list
- The government noted that the Nigeria Customs Service will enforce compliance at ports nationwide
Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.
The federal government has released an updated list of prohibited imports, reinforcing its policy direction on protecting local industries and conserving foreign exchange, according to a directive from the Federal Ministry of Finance.
The revised schedule, dated April 1, 2026, outlines 17 categories of goods banned from entry through all Nigerian ports, with implications for importers, clearing agents, and consumers, The Nation reported.
Ban covers pharmaceuticals, healthcare products
A major highlight of the directive is the restriction on a wide range of pharmaceutical products. Under specified HS Codes, the government has prohibited the importation of commonly used medicines such as paracetamol, metronidazole, cotrimoxazole, and chloroquine.
Other items affected include multivitamins, aspirin, folic acid, and certain medicated ointments. The policy effectively shifts responsibility for producing these essential drugs to local manufacturers. In addition, the importation of pharmaceutical waste remains strictly banned.
Food and agriculture restrictions retained
The updated list also maintains strict controls on food and agricultural imports aimed at supporting domestic production. Items such as frozen poultry, pork, beef, and eggs remain prohibited.
However, the government made a limited exception for hatching eggs of grandparent stock intended for research and breeding purposes.
Refined vegetable oils packaged in retail sizes of five litres or less are also banned, although crude vegetable oil and certain industrial-use fats are still permitted for importation.
Consumer goods and household items affected
Several consumer goods have been restricted under the new policy. These include sugar in retail packs, flavoured or coloured sucrose, and selected cocoa products such as cocoa butter and chocolate in large retail formats.
Household essentials like tomato paste, processed tomatoes, and bottled water are also on the prohibition list. In the hygiene category, soaps and detergents intended for retail sale are now restricted to local production.
The directive further extends to everyday items such as ballpoint pens and refills, although pen tips are exempt from the ban.
Industrial materials included in prohibition list
The policy also affects industrial and construction materials. Bagged cement and certain fertilisers, including NPK variants, remain prohibited.
Additionally, the government has maintained restrictions on packaging materials such as corrugated paper and cartons, as well as glass bottles above a specified capacity.
Flat-rolled iron and non-alloy steel products, including corrugated sheets wider than 600 millimetres, are also listed among restricted imports.
The Nigeria Customs Service is expected to enforce the updated regulations at ports nationwide. Authorities advised businesses to align their import practices with the new framework to avoid seizures and possible legal sanctions.
FG reduces car import tariff from 70% to 40%
Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has reduced the import tariff on fully built passenger vehicles from 70 per cent to 40 per cent under its 2026 fiscal policy measures, in a move aimed at improving access to cars in Nigeria.
The policy, announced as part of the newly approved fiscal framework, applies to fully assembled vehicles, including four-wheel drives and station wagons.
Lower tariffs are expected to reduce import costs and potentially lower car prices for consumers. The policy aligns with broader efforts to support economic growth and improve living standards
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwatobi Odeyinka (Business Editor) Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a Business Editor at Legit.ng. He reports on markets, finance, energy, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria. Before joining Legit.ng, he worked as a Business Reporter at Nairametrics and as a Fact-checker at Ripples Nigeria. His features on energy, culture, and conflict have also appeared in reputable national and international outlets, including Africa Oil+Gas Report, HumAngle, The Republic Journal, The Continent, and the US-based Popula. He is a West African Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Journalism Fellow.