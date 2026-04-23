The federal government released an updated list of 17 prohibited import categories, effective in 2026

Common medicines such as paracetamol, as well as food items and consumer goods, are on the list

The government noted that the Nigeria Customs Service will enforce compliance at ports nationwide

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The federal government has released an updated list of prohibited imports, reinforcing its policy direction on protecting local industries and conserving foreign exchange, according to a directive from the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The revised schedule, dated April 1, 2026, outlines 17 categories of goods banned from entry through all Nigerian ports, with implications for importers, clearing agents, and consumers, The Nation reported.

Food items, including poultry, meat, eggs, and refined vegetable oils, remain banned. Photo: Presidency, Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: UGC

Ban covers pharmaceuticals, healthcare products

A major highlight of the directive is the restriction on a wide range of pharmaceutical products. Under specified HS Codes, the government has prohibited the importation of commonly used medicines such as paracetamol, metronidazole, cotrimoxazole, and chloroquine.

Other items affected include multivitamins, aspirin, folic acid, and certain medicated ointments. The policy effectively shifts responsibility for producing these essential drugs to local manufacturers. In addition, the importation of pharmaceutical waste remains strictly banned.

Food and agriculture restrictions retained

The updated list also maintains strict controls on food and agricultural imports aimed at supporting domestic production. Items such as frozen poultry, pork, beef, and eggs remain prohibited.

However, the government made a limited exception for hatching eggs of grandparent stock intended for research and breeding purposes.

Refined vegetable oils packaged in retail sizes of five litres or less are also banned, although crude vegetable oil and certain industrial-use fats are still permitted for importation.

Consumer goods and household items affected

Several consumer goods have been restricted under the new policy. These include sugar in retail packs, flavoured or coloured sucrose, and selected cocoa products such as cocoa butter and chocolate in large retail formats.

Household essentials like tomato paste, processed tomatoes, and bottled water are also on the prohibition list. In the hygiene category, soaps and detergents intended for retail sale are now restricted to local production.

The directive further extends to everyday items such as ballpoint pens and refills, although pen tips are exempt from the ban.

Industrial materials included in prohibition list

The policy also affects industrial and construction materials. Bagged cement and certain fertilisers, including NPK variants, remain prohibited.

Additionally, the government has maintained restrictions on packaging materials such as corrugated paper and cartons, as well as glass bottles above a specified capacity.

Flat-rolled iron and non-alloy steel products, including corrugated sheets wider than 600 millimetres, are also listed among restricted imports.

The Nigeria Customs Service is expected to enforce the updated regulations at ports nationwide. Authorities advised businesses to align their import practices with the new framework to avoid seizures and possible legal sanctions.

Consumer goods like soaps, tomato paste, and ballpoint pens are also affected. Photo: Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

FG reduces car import tariff from 70% to 40%

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has reduced the import tariff on fully built passenger vehicles from 70 per cent to 40 per cent under its 2026 fiscal policy measures, in a move aimed at improving access to cars in Nigeria.

The policy, announced as part of the newly approved fiscal framework, applies to fully assembled vehicles, including four-wheel drives and station wagons.

Lower tariffs are expected to reduce import costs and potentially lower car prices for consumers. The policy aligns with broader efforts to support economic growth and improve living standards

Source: Legit.ng