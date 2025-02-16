Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Katsina state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won all 34 local government areas in Katsina state during the Saturday, February 15, 2025 election.

The Chairman of the Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission, Lawal Alhassan, declared that the APC won all the 361 councillorship positions.

APC won all 34 chairmanship and 361 councillorship positions in Katsina state. Photo credit: Dikko Umar Radda

Source: Facebook

“In all 34 local government areas, the APC won the chairmanship and councillorship elections with wide margins.”

According to The Punch, Alhassan made this known while announcing the results at the commission’s headquarters on Sunday, February 16.

He said Accord (A), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Boot Party (BP) are the political parties that participated in the elections.

Alhassan said some local governments failed to submit their results on time on the day of the election.

He explained that the compilation could not be completed on the day of the election leading to the delay in announcing the results.

“As of midnight yesterday, only 24 local government areas out of the 34 had submitted their results to the commission.

“The ten local government areas that submitted their results today include Batsari, Charanchi, Dandume, Daura, Funtua, Kankia, Katsina, Mani, Dutsinma, and Sabuwa."

Reacting to the results, the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Katsina State Chapter, Salima Boyi, said the group had conceded defeat in the interest of democracy and the state’s development.

Boyi stated this during a press briefing on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

“While we may have had our differences and concerns, we have conceded defeat and recognise the significant strides made in promoting democracy in our dear state.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng