The federal government led by President Bola Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 50 doctors and 100 nurses to serve in correctional centres

The move according to a presidential aide, Dada Olusegun, was to improve healthcare for inmates across the nation

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday and shared further details about FG's plan for inmates and correctional centres nationwide

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, February 13, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the recruitment of 50 doctors and 100 nurses to serve in correctional centres nationwide to improve healthcare for inmates across.

Why Tinubu's FG employed 150 medical personnel

This strategic decision comes as part of a broader effort to address healthcare deficiencies within the Nigerian Correctional Service system.

Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to President on Social Media, confirmed this in a terse statement shared on his X page on Thursday, February 13.

The presidential aide tweeted:

"President Bola Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 50 doctors and 100 nurses to serve in correctional centres nationwide to improve healthcare for inmates across."

This was also contained in a statement released on Thursday by the special assistant to the Minister of Interior on media, Babatunde Alao.

He said:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has approved the employment of 50 doctors and 100 nurses to cater to the medical needs of inmates in correctional centres across the country.”

As reported by The Punch, the recruitment plan, according to the Minister, is designed to help alleviate unemployment while addressing a critical gap in healthcare services in correctional facilities, particularly in states like Rivers, which have struggled with insufficient medical personnel.

“We are committed to improving the welfare of inmates and ensuring that their medical needs are met. This initiative not only serves the inmates but also provides jobs for the nation’s youth, making it a win-win situation,” the statement quoted the minister as saying.

In tandem with the healthcare development, the Minister also highlighted the completion of renovations at the Kuje Correctional Centre, which now boasts upgraded facilities, including new cells, improved water supply, and a modernized hospital.

“This is a clear demonstration of President Tinubu’s commitment to long-term solutions for the nation’s correctional facilities.

“What we are witnessing here is an investment in infrastructure that will stand the test of time.”

National Assembly commends Minister Tunji-Ojo

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Interior have expressed satisfaction with Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo's performance.

The federal lawmakers said they are very satisfied and impressed with Tunji-Ojo's budget explanation in 2024.

Tunji-Ojo said the interior ministry exceeded its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of N1.2 billion in the 2024 budget.

