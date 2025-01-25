A video has surfaced on TikTok showing former President Buhari gifting dollars to a musician named An Soja Autan, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media

Katsina—A video on TikTok showed former President Muhammadu Buhari gifting dollars to a Northern Nigerian musician named An Soja Autan.

This gesture has sparked reactions from many Nigerians on social media, given Buhari's reputation as a strict, anti-corruption leader who is rarely seen in social gatherings.

Nigeria's ex-president Muhammadu Buhari leaving for Germany at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria, on October 13, 2016. Photo credit: next24online/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

In the video, Buhari is seen gifting dollars to the musician and clapping energetically afterwards for the artiste singing in the Hausa language.

After leaving office, the former president retired to his hometown of Daura in Katsina state to attend to his farm, unlike many other influential politicians who live in Abuja, the capital city, or other major cities in the country, especially Lagos.

Legit.ng notes that Malam Abdul Maje, @Malam Abdul Maje, who shared the video on TikTok, provided no additional context or information about it.

Nevertheless, checks by Legit.ng indicate that the video may have been taken during the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting held at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Katsina state government house on Saturday, January 25.

Among those who attended the meeting were President Buhari, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina state, former Governors Aminu Bello Masari and Ibrahim Shehu Shema, and former deputy governors Alhaji Sirajo Umar Damari and Barr. Abdullahi Garba Faskari.

How Nigerians reacted

Suleiman Sudais Abdulsalam reacted on TikTok:

"The first time in history."

Agbalaka 🏹, @CroBender, said:

"This is how they spend their loot. Thought he only had sheep and cows and not dollars?"

Habibu Bello Mayana, @The_HBMayana, said:

"For the first time, former President Muhammadu Buhari gifted money to a musician."

Abdulrasheed, @ab_rashiid, said:

"That's generous and commendable. Baba returned from Paris just yesterday, those dollars might be a left over from his travel expenses. He might not have Naira with him before gracing the event. However, that doesn't justify that he should spend in dollars while at home."

@dimkpa_prince said:

"They don’t use Naira again."

Šûčŕê pãpîťÓ LFC, @Menybah2, said:

"Ex-president spending dollars. You will never see Obama spending pounds in the USA."

Olasunkanmi Olapath, @AhmadKehindeOl1, said:

"First time ever seeing Baba Buhari doing that 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Buhari returns to Nigeria after Paris trip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Buhari returned to Nigeria on Friday evening, January 24, after taking the stand in Sunrise Power's $2.3 billion arbitration proceedings filed against Nigeria by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris, France.

The arbitration was over an alleged breach of contract by the federal government of Nigeria.

The ex-Nigerian leader's former media aide, Bashir Ahmad, gave the update via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account with an accompanying video.

