The APC has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Osun, citing escalating violence and security threats

Governor Adeleke’s administration dismissed the call, accusing the APC of fueling unrest to justify emergency rule

Violence erupted as sacked local government officials attempted to resume office, leading to casualties and rising political tensions

Political tensions in Osun state have escalated as the All Progressives Congress (APC) calls on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency following violent clashes that reportedly led to multiple deaths.

However, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration has firmly rejected the demand, accusing the APC of instigating unrest to justify their request for emergency rule.

APC’s call for emergency rule

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, insisted that the security situation in Osun had deteriorated to a critical level, Vanguard reported.

“I will suggest that perhaps it will be necessary for the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency. It has gotten to that stage where hapless people coming from farms are attacked by uncontrollable PDP thugs,” Basiru stated.

Osun government responds

Reacting to the APC’s demand, Osun state Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, dismissed the call for emergency rule, urging President Bola Tinubu to disregard it.

“I call on our amiable president to reject the call of Honourable Bashiru and his cohorts. That is exactly what they are targeting—they deliberately caused mayhem in this state,” Alimi said.

He further alleged that APC supporters were responsible for the violence and warned that the state government would soon release the names of its members who had been killed in the crisis, Channels reported.

“There is no Court of Appeal judgment that restored them. We urge them to toe the path of peace,” he added.

Violence erupts over local government leadership

The crisis erupted on Monday when some sacked local government chairmen and councillors attempted to resume office in their respective local government headquarters across Osun’s 30 councils.

The action, which they claimed was based on a court ruling, was met with resistance in several areas, including Osogbo, Ikire, and Irewole Local Government Areas.

The confrontation reportedly resulted in casualties, including the death of a reinstated council chairman, Remi Abbas.

Both the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition APC have blamed each other for the violence, with both parties alleging that their members were attacked and killed.

As tensions continue to rise, security agencies have been urged to step in and restore calm in the state.

Osun LGA crisis: Police warn APC, PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force has strongly condemned the violent clashes in Osun state, which have led to the destruction of property and loss of lives.

The police vowed to prosecute those responsible, emphasizing that such acts threaten democracy and public safety.

In a statement via X, issued by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police assured residents that efforts were underway to restore peace.

