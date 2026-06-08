The Nigeria Immigration Service warned that Nigerians who violated US visa conditions could face deportation, visa revocation and future travel restrictions

The agency reminded travellers that security and compliance checks continued even after entry into the United States

Nigerian students were advised to maintain active enrolment, while applicants were cautioned against actions that could breach visa requirements

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has urged Nigerians travelling to the United States to strictly comply with the conditions attached to their visas and warned that violations could result in deportation, visa cancellation and future travel restrictions.

The advisory followed concerns raised by the United States government regarding cases of visa misuse involving Nigerian citizens.

Nigeria Immigration Service issues an advisory urging Nigerians to comply with US visa regulations. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian immigration authorities said travellers must ensure their activities in the US align with the purpose stated in their visa applications.

What visa conditions must Nigerians obey?

According to the NIS in a post on its official website, visa holders should understand that screening and monitoring by US authorities do not end after arrival. Compliance with immigration regulations and other applicable laws remains a requirement throughout a visitor's stay.

The agency warned that any breach of visa conditions could attract serious consequences. These may include revocation of the visa, removal from the country and restrictions on obtaining future travel documents.

Particular attention was drawn to overstaying authorised periods of stay. The NIS noted that such violations could have long-term implications for individuals seeking to visit the US again.

Nigerian students in the United States are reminded to maintain active academic status. Photo: USMissioninNigeria

Source: Getty Images

What should Nigerian students know?

The advisory also addressed Nigerian students studying in the United States. It stated that students must maintain active enrolment and continue their academic programmes in line with visa requirements.

Authorities warned that prolonged absenteeism, withdrawal from studies or changing courses without proper notification could lead to visa cancellation and affect future eligibility for entry into the country.

The notice further stated that US consular officers may refuse tourist visa applications if there are reasons to believe an applicant intends to travel primarily to give birth in the United States for citizenship-related purposes.

Why is NIS issuing the advisory?

The immigration service said it is working closely with the US Mission in Abuja to protect legitimate travel opportunities for Nigerians and to ensure the country is not affected by any broader visa restrictions.

In the advisory, the agency reminded travellers that compliance with visa regulations remains essential for maintaining access to international travel opportunities and preserving Nigeria's standing in ongoing discussions on mobility and migration matters.

US seeks to strip Nigerian fraud convict of citizenship

In a previously published report, United States authorities have moved to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian national convicted for his role in a sprawling identity theft and tax fraud operation that targeted hundreds of thousands of victims and sought tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent refunds.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that it filed a civil complaint seeking to strip Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem of his American citizenship.

Prosecutors alleged that the status was obtained through deception and deliberate concealment of criminal conduct. The complaint was lodged on Wednesday at the US District Court in Baltimore, Maryland.

Source: Legit.ng