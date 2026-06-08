Lege Miami addressed allegations that he is being paid to support the APC and President Tinubu's government

The actor revealed the nature of his relationship with Seyi Tinubu and what happens during their phone conversations

His comments come after actress Sotayo Gaga expressed concerns about his safety over his vocal political views

Nigerian actor and social media personality Lege Miami has finally spoken out amid growing conversations about his unwavering support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The actor made it clear that financial rewards do not drive his support for the party, as many critics have alleged.

His remarks came after fellow actress Sotayo Gaga publicly voiced concerns about his safety, suggesting that his consistent defence of the ruling party could expose him to unnecessary risks.

Lege Miami says he was not paid to support the APC and President Tinubu's government. Photos: Lege Miami/Seyi Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

However, Lege appeared unfazed by the concerns and used the opportunity to address what he described as misconceptions surrounding his political stance.

The actor dismissed claims that he had been financially rewarded for promoting the APC.

According to him, despite years of publicly identifying with the party and defending some of its policies, he has never received any monetary compensation from the ruling party.

Lege stated that contrary to rumours circulating online, no APC official had ever handed him huge sums of money to campaign for the government.

He stated:

“I usually call Seyi Tinubu, and I fight him over the phone, and I complain to him about the state of the country. APC has never given me any money. They have never given any amount like 500 million to campaign for them.”

According to him, his conversations with Seyi Tinubu are far from political strategy meetings.

Instead, he said the calls often involve him expressing frustration about issues affecting ordinary Nigerians.

Lege explained that he does not hesitate to complain about the country's challenges whenever he gets the opportunity.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Lege Miami's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@babasola777 stated:

"Lege, Lege, Lege .. You say you never collect money? Swear on you daughter and your wife Lege. EPA!"

@marythesa wrote:

"Lege don humble ! Lege so you’ve never met asiwaju before? Wonders shall never end ! Meanwhile Shotayo where have you been? U just went under the radar ! Shey I heard u got married to one nassarawa king or so, and u just went on ghost mode after ur marriage! Hmmmm!"

@omo_goddy noted:

"Sharap Lege Miami, you're an evil being, that's why you are also supporting evil, you demented soulless buffoon."

Lege Miami shares the nature of his relationship with Seyi Tinubu and what happens during their phone conversations. Photo: Lege Miami.

Source: Instagram

Lege Miami reacts to Tinubu’s fall in Turkey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lege Miami reacted after a video showed President Bola Tinubu stumbling during a state visit to Turkey.

Lege dismissed the footage as fake and described it as artificially generated content spread by political opponents ahead of the election.

He said the president did not fall and promised to share the real clip. Meanwhile, the presidency later explained that the stumble occurred due to a poorly laid blue carpet at the venue and stated that the president remains hale and hearty.

Source: Legit.ng