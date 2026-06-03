A Nigerian student lamented the increase in the price of cooking gas and shared how she didn’t have money when hers got finished

She mentioned the new price of one kilogramme (kg) of cooking gas, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online

Many who came across her post shared similar experiences and how much they spent on cooking gas in their area

A student of Federal University of Lafia has sparked fresh conversations online as she lamented the increase in the price of cooking gas in her area.

The lady also shared that her gas ran out while she was cooking, and she was low on funds.

A Nigerian student complains bitterly as she heard the new amount of cooking gas in her area. Photo: @hilbah211

Source: TikTok

University student laments price of cooking gas

Identified as @hilbah211 on TikTok, she stated that one kg of gas was now sold for N2,200 in her area.

She lamented her lack of funds and increment of gas prices, while questioning her presence in school.

The lady said in the video:

"I just feel lost. I just feel tired. At this point I just feel like 'who really send me come school?'"

Her video was captioned:

“Ikg of gas 2,200 naira. God really tested me today. Na cry I no just cry. How are you students coping. Everything thing keep adding in price and the money won’t add😭 I’m really tired of schooling at dis point .”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail cooking gas price in Nasarawa

Beagle said:

"Hmmm this issue con jam with being a finalist 😪 chaii."

Dammie said:

"Seriously you are not the only one that is tired even that coal pot you are asking for. now no 100 Naira coal."

ELE'S luxe'n said:

"it's now 3k I have give up if I try buy gas this time I don drop out be that."

ENKE🌸💞🫧said:

5k every week? How does it feel to be God’s favorite mama."

GoodyGold💫 said:

Omo I shock o, I was shocked!! Cause it was 1450 on the 11th of May."

dammy said:

Omo u sure sey I no skip second semester and na lafia I dey study oo."

Baron Digo said:

Una de get 5k every week 😳omo Na me de really suffer for this school."

Malachi Neche•1010 said:

omo, na 2k I fill my own this morning. 6k for just 3kg 🥺 sometimes I feel I should runaway. but to where exactly? to where I was? Never!!! Aluta continua."

Bishop said:

As how nh 2200 Witin sure say person no go come drop out for this sch cuz guyyy."

A student mentions new price of cooking gas in her area and laments being broke. Photo: file photo

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a Nigerian lady lamented how she ended up without getting fuel after hours at the filling station.

Lady laments new cooking gas price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to lament the scarcity of cooking gas in her area and how much she bought.

She mentioned how much she bought a kg of cooking gas, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online.

Many who came across her post shared similar experiences and how much they spent on cooking gas in their area.

Source: Legit.ng