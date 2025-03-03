The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi has suspended Kabir Sani-Giant, the special adviser to Governor Nasir Idris on power and politics

A statement signed by the party’s Kebbi state secretary, Sa’idu Muhammad-Kimba, announced the suspension in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital

Muhammad-Kimba disclosed that on Saturday, February 8, 2025, Sani-Giant brought a snake to the Government House, intimidating dignitaries, statesmen, and officials

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - The Kebbi state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has suspended with immediate effect Kabir Sani-Giant, the special adviser on power and politics to Governor Nasir Idris.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, March 3, a statement signed by the party’s state secretary, Alhaji Sa’idu Muhammad-Kimba, announced the suspension in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, March 2.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to the events described in this material. Photo credit: Taoheed Oyekanmi-Servant Leader

Source: Facebook

Premium Times also noted the development.

Muhammad-Kimba revealed that on Saturday, February 8, 2025, Sani-Giant brought a snake to Government House, intimidating dignitaries, statesmen, and officials.

He stated that the conduct could embarrass and discredit the APC, adding that Sani-Giant’s actions violated APC’s constitution.

According to him, the APC deemed his behaviour offensive and embarrassing.

Muhammad-Kimba said:

“His suspension remains in place pending further investigation and possible disciplinary action, which could lead to expulsion if repeated."

Why do some people love snakes?

Many find snakes beautiful, appreciating their unique patterns, colours, and movements.

For some people, interacting with snakes—whether in the wild or in controlled environments—provides a sense of adventure and excitement.

Are all snakes dangerous?

The majority of snakes are way more harmless than people would imagine.

Some snakes will obviously be more aggressive than others, but for the most part, snakes want nothing to do with humans and have great tools for making sure they do not have a lot of encounters with them.

Only around 25% of all snakes on the planet are venomous and only a small percentage can kill.

There are snakes like the large pythons and boas that are capable of killing human beings.

Examples of non-venomous snakes include striped bronzeback, spotted python, coastal carpet python (morelia spilota mcdowelli), keelback snake (tropidonophis mairii), green tree snake (dendrelaphis punctulata), and blind snake (typhlopidae).

The Striped Bronzeback, a non-venomous snake and the most commonly sold pet snake. Photo credit: @nparksbuzz

Source: Twitter

Read more Kebbi state-related news:

Kebbi approves N75K minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kebbi state governor Nasir Idris approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 for the lowest-paid civil servants in the state.

This significant move was made official when Governor Idris signed the state minimum wage edict into law at the state house.

This development is a welcome change for Kebbi state civil servants, who can expect a significant boost in their take-home pay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng