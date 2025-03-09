Former Senator Shehu Sani has endorsed Kaduna state governor Uba Sani for a second term in office

In a trending interview, the former Kaduna lawmaker explained why Governor Sani deserves a second term in 2027

Shehu Sani made this move a few weeks after he dumped the PDP for the ruling APC in Kaduna state

FCT, Abuja - A former lawmaker and civil rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani, has said his main political interest in 2027 is to see Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state re-elected for a second term, amid fallout with his political boss, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

Why Uba Sani should be re-elected, Shehu Sani speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, left the PDP.

Sani re-joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at an event in his home state.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state welcomed Senator Sani and other prominent politicians to the APC.

However, Sani, confirmed his endorsement of Uba Sani for a second term in office in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Abuja.

“By virtue of the political equation in Kaduna state, if I happen to secure a ticket to return to the Senate in 2027, I will be glad. But if I do not, I will still be at peace knowing that we have ensured Uba’s re-election as governor.

“I am very pleased that Kaduna State has rid itself of the tormentor that plagued it politically. That was the reason many of us who left the APC for the PDP had to return en masse to the APC recently,” he said.

Kaduna state: Sani speaks on power and the people

As reported by The Punch, Sani described power as “ephemeral,” advising those in authority to always treat people well.

“If God has blessed you with power, use it to positively impact the masses. But if you become intoxicated with power—abusing it, arresting people, and unleashing terror — a day will come when you will be out of power,” he said.

Speaking further, the former senator hailed Governor Uba Sani's leadership.

He stated that Kaduna had never been so poorly governed as it was between 2015 and 2023, arguing that many things went wrong in the state.

He criticised past leadership led by El-Rufai, for exacerbating religious and ethnic divisions, which he argued contributed to insecurity in the state.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Shehu Sani believed that Kaduna’s security and governance have improved significantly under Governor Uba Sani’s administration.

He said:

“There was a sharp division between the Muslim North and the Southern Christian population, which fuelled insecurity, terrorism, and other challenges that hindered development.

“Since Uba Sani took over as governor, things have improved significantly. We rarely hear of mass abductions in Kaduna anymore.”

