A former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has agreed with former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state antagonism of the Bola Tinubu-led government

Lawal reportedly declared his intention to collaborate with El-Rufai to prevent President Tinubu from winning the 2027 presidential election

In an interview, Lawal emphasised the need for political change, stating that the north is mobilising to ensure Tinubu does not secure a second term

FCT, Abuja - David Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has said "the north is seriously mobilising with a consensus that Bola Tinubu must step down in the 2027 election."

A report by The Punch on Sunday, February 16, said Lawal blamed Tinubu’s economic policies for worsening poverty and hardship in the northern part of Nigeria.

Ex-SGF Lawal has reportedly announced plans to join the former governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai to stop President Tinubu from winning the 2027 poll. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Adamawa-born Lawal had previously hinted at northern efforts to remove Tinubu in 2027.

Lawal, a Christian, recently declared his intention to work with ex-Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to prevent Tinubu’s re-election.

The former SGF said:

“The north is seriously mobilising with a consensus that Bola Tinubu must step down in the 2027 election. There is no doubt about this consensus.

“I may not have always agreed with El-Rufai, but on this issue, I will join him to stop Tinubu from winning the 2027 election. If Tinubu wins, northern Nigeria will turn into one large refugee camp."

2027: Tinubu gets backings

Meanwhile, indigenous Hausa Christians of Northern Nigeria dissociated themselves from the plot to remove Tinubu in 2027, stating that they would not be pressured into making a decision that could negatively impact the social well-being of their people.

According to the Christian group, Tinubu’s administration had demonstrated a commitment to addressing the insecurity that has plagued many northern states.

The national chairman of the group, Daniel Musa, said:

“Instead of calling for the President’s removal in 2027, we are urging him to consider some of our people for appointments, as we refuse to inherit anyone’s enemies."

Also, the Southern Kaduna People’s Union hailed Tinubu for appointing individuals from Southern Kaduna to key positions.

A spokesperson for SOKAPU, Josiah Abraks, cited the appointment of General Christopher Musa as chief of defence staff and the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Science, Kachia, as examples of President Tinubu’s 'inclusivity', which has benefited the people of Southern Kaduna.

2027: New move spells out roles for opposition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 general elections, the realignment of forces to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power appears to be on the upswing.

Adebayo Adewole, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential elections, said Nigerians need a renewed mindset and not new political parties to sack President Tinubu and the APC through the ballot in 2027.

