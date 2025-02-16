Suleiman Abdul-Azeez, a top official of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has said the call for the north to step aside in 2027 and allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run uncontested is undemocratic

A furious Abdul-Azeez said the call by APC's Abdullahi Gandjue goes against the principles of fair competition and equal opportunity in a democratic society

The NEF official posited that by asking the region to abandon their political ambitions in favour of Tinubu, Ganduje is "essentially stifling the democratic process and denying the people of the north their right to choose their own leaders"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Suleiman Abdul-Azeez, director of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has criticised Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over his call on the north to bury any ambition of contesting against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In a report by Vanguard on Sunday, February 16, Abdul-Azeez described Ganduje’s argument as “worrisome”.

Northern political stakeholder, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez, is displeased with Ganduje amid Tinubu's presidency. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ganduje TV

Source: Facebook

Abdul-Azeez noted that all eligible candidates have the right to contest for any political office without fear of intimidation or coercion.

He said:

"This call for the north to step aside in the 2027 presidential election sets a dangerous precedent for future elections, where certain individuals or regions may be pressured to withdraw their candidacy in favour of a preferred candidate.

“This undermines the democratic values of inclusiveness and diversity, which are essential for a thriving democracy.

Abdul-Azeez added:

“I strongly condemn Ganduje’s call for the north to drop any ambition of contesting against Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. It is essential that we uphold the principles of democracy and ensure that all eligible candidates have the right to contest for political office without any form of interference or coercion. Let us strive to promote a culture of political inclusivity and diversity, where every individual has an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process.”

Read more about 2027 election:

2027: '2 notable northern zones divided'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a source in the presidential villa and principal officer to President Tinubu said two "notable" northern zones — the northwest and the northeast — are "now sharply divided" ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The source divulged that the two zones are split over where the presidential candidate of the ruling APC should come from post-2027.

The geopolitical zones are also reportedly not in agreement regarding President Tinubu's successor should the Nigerian leader continue till 2031.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng