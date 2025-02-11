Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - A source in the presidential villa and principal officer to President Bola Tinubu has said two "notable" northern zones — the northwest and the northeast — are "now sharply divided" ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As recently reported by The Punch, the "reliable" source divulged that the two zones are split over where the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should come from post-2027.

It is believed that President Bola Tinubu would be interested in re-election in 2027. Photo credit: @officialSKSM

Source: Twitter

The geopolitical zones are also reportedly not in agreement regarding President Bola Tinubu's successor should the Nigerian leader continue till 2031.

He said:

“Many of these politicians from the north who are in our government know the implications of not supporting Tinubu’s ambition for 2027.

“They know that two notable zones in the north — the north-west and north-east — are now sharply divided over where the presidential candidate of the ruling APC after 2027 should come from and who will succeed President Tinubu in 2031."

El-Rufai reportedly opposed to Tinubu's second term

The source said some APC chieftains like former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto North); prefer to see President Tinubu exit the 2027 race, Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare; and Yusuf Tuggar, minister of foreign affairs; "are working on the formula that the presidency should go to the north-east."

The source added:

“While notable politicians from the north-west including ex-Senator Wammako and former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, are fighting tooth and nail to discredit President Tinubu from running for a second term in 2027, those from the north-east, including the incumbent Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and some ministers in the cabinet such as the minister of health, Professor Ali Pate; and his foreign affairs counterpart are working on the formula that the presidency should go to the north-east.”

2027: New move spells out roles for 'opposition'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 general elections, the realignment of forces to dislodge the APC from power appears to be on the upswing.

Adebayo Adewole, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential elections, said Nigerians need a renewed mindset and not new political parties to sack President Tinubu and the APC through the ballot in 2027. He argued that a new party without a new mindset would not yield a better end but insisted that a new mindset would bring about lots of progress for the people of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng