FCT, Abuja - After a source said All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains like former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai and Senator Aliyu Wamakko prefer to see President Bola Tinubu exit the 2027 race, Abdullahi Ganduje has reacted.

As reported by The Nation on Wednesday, February 12, Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said it is daydreaming to think that the presidency would shift to the north in two years because of the alleged extant north-south zoning agreement.

The former Kano state governor spoke when he met with members of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre (PBAT Media Centre) and Tinubu Northern Youth Forum (TNYF). The APC supporters visited Ganduje at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, February 11.

Tinubu, a Yoruba man, succeeded Katsina-born Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023 after the latter's eight-year tenure.

APC's Ganduje said:

“When a leader from the northern part of this country was in office for eight years, we advocated that the next president in our party should come from the south. Luckily enough, we worked very hard with the cooperation of Nigerians.

“Our president has come from the south and he is going, InshaaAllah, for the second term in 2027. And then after that, it will turn to the northern part of this country."

Ganduje commends Tinubu’s administration for 'reforms'

Furthermore, Ganduje acknowledged the challenges confronting the country and attributed them to long-standing issues that require bold corrective measures.

His words:

“There is no doubt that many things went wrong over a long period of time, and it requires surgery before we can get it right.”

Ganduje then expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s policies, pointing out that the country is already witnessing positive results, particularly in the area of economic revitalisation.

He said:

“We are happy that we have started seeing the outcome of the reforms, especially on the economic front, and we believe this will continue to yield positive results so that the legacy and the 'Renewed Hope' agenda will be achieved.”

Ganduje vows APC will win Delta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ganduje said the APC would work with Senator Ned Nwoko and other stakeholders to take over Delta in 2027.

He expressed confidence that the APC chapter in Delta state will implement internal democracy, urging people to trust President Tinubu.

