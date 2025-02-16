Senator Aminu Tambuwal condemned defections to the APC in the Northwest, labelling them as motivated by personal gain rather than public service

Tambuwal accused the APC-led government of failing to address national issues and urged opposition unity to oust the administration in the 2027 elections

The PDP Northwest reaffirmed its determination to reclaim political power in 2027, emphasizing unity and grassroots support for success in the upcoming elections

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, a former Governor of Sokoto State, has strongly criticized the recent wave of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly in the Northwest region of Nigeria.

Tambuwal further expressed concern that the defections were driven by personal ambitions rather than genuine efforts to serve the people.

Aminu Tambuwal, a former Sokoto governor has advised politicians against joining APC. Photo credit: @AWTambuwal/@officialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The former Sokoto governor spoke to the press after the maiden Zonal Executive Council Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Northwest in Kaduna.

Tambuwal: Defection is driven by personal gain

Tambuwal emphasized that the defections were rooted in personal interests and not in the desire to improve the lives of Nigerians.

He described these defections as a result of what he called “stomach infrastructure,” suggesting that politicians are more motivated by self-enrichment than by a commitment to public service.

“Politicians change allegiance for various reasons, but I’ve noticed that many defections are not about the people’s welfare but are based on personal gains,”

“If any politician still has a conscience, joining the APC under the current circumstances — with the economic difficulties and the poor performance of the Tinubu administration — is unjustifiable," Tambuwal remarked.

Accusations against APC’s governance

Tambuwal did not hold back in his criticism of the APC-led government, accusing it of lacking direction and being out of touch with the struggles faced by Nigerians, Daily Trust reported.

He highlighted the administration's failure to address critical national issues as evidence of its inability to lead effectively.

“There’s nothing to attract any politician to the APC other than personal benefits. Those of us who genuinely care for this country and are committed to serving its people must unite and ensure that this government is removed by 2027,” Tambuwal said.

PDP Northwest reaffirms commitment to power shift in 2027

Despite setbacks in the 2023 general elections, the PDP has reaffirmed its determination to take back political power in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Tambuwal called for unity within the opposition, urging party members to put aside differences and work together to offer a viable alternative to the APC, Leadership reported.

The PDP Northwest also issued a statement at the meeting, highlighting the region’s commitment to reclaiming leadership.

Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, the chairman of the PDP Northwest, read the communiqué, which called for resolving internal party conflicts and focusing on offering the Nigerian people quality leadership.

“The PDP of the Northwest is committed to regaining its position as a national leader. We must address internal issues promptly as Nigerians are looking for leadership,” Gwarzo said, quoting the communiqué.

Strengthening grassroots support for PDP

The communiqué further emphasized the need for unity and the strengthening of grassroots support to ensure victory in the 2027 elections.

The party reiterated that all members must work together to reclaim power both at the state and national levels.

“We urge unity within the party to solve internal problems and ensure success in 2027. Every member must contribute to our collective goal of taking back leadership,” the statement concluded.

2027: '2 notable northern zones divided'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a source in the presidential villa and principal officer to President Tinubu said two "notable" northern zones — the northwest and the northeast — are "now sharply divided" ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The source divulged that the two zones are split over where the presidential candidate of the ruling APC should come from post-2027.

The geopolitical zones are also reportedly not in agreement regarding President Tinubu's successor should the Nigerian leader continue till 2031.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng