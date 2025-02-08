Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano, has met with his counterpart in Osun, Raud Aregbesola, at the latter's residence in Lagos

Lagos - Former Kano state governor and ex-presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has met with the immediate past minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, at his Lagos residence.

A source disclosed that the two political gladiators met to "strategies" ahead of the 2027 general elections. This is coming amid calls on the opposition to form a united front to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the next two years.

According to The Cable, a party source said:

“Aregbesola and Kwankwaso just finished from a marathon meeting in Lagos where they strategised on the 2027 election.”

How Aregbesola fell out with Tinubu

Aregbesola, a former protege of President Bola Tinubu, fell out with the president over the second-term governorship ambition of Governor Gboyega Oyetola. Recall that Oyetola succeeded Aregbesola as the governor of Osun state before the former was appointed as minister by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

On the other hand, Kwankwaso was a two-term governor of Kano and a former minister. He was the NNPP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election and registered himself as a formidable opposition when he gathered the majority of the votes in the state.

Kwankwaso speaks after meeting Aregbesola

His party and candidate defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and as well been working on alliances to gain national acceptance. Speaking on the meeting in a social media post, Kwankwaso said they met to discuss national issues.

The former governor's tweet reads:

"I had the pleasure to visit the former Governor of Osun State and former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at his residence in Lagos.

"The meeting afforded us the opportunity to engage in discussions on national politics, governance, and the future of Nigeria’s democratic landscape."

2027: Opposition leaders meet in Abuja

Recalled that some opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, recently met in Abuja, at a conference, where it was recommended that all opposition parties should unite and form a strong front against the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

The conference also maintained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should allow new political parties to be registered as contained in the constitution.

Governor Sani knocked opposition's alliance against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has knocked his immediate past predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, for joining the opposition in a plot to remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, called for opposition recently to remove President Tinubu.

However, Governor Sani has questioned the intention of the opposition, adding that they were recently in power and challenged them to bring their records forward.

