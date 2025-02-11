Global site navigation

2027: APC Reacts to Obasanjo, Atiku, Others Meeting, "Indolent and Lazy Politicians"
Politics

2027: APC Reacts to Obasanjo, Atiku, Others Meeting, “Indolent and Lazy Politicians”

by  Esther Odili
  • The APC has described ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and PDP 2023 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar as "indolent people"
  • APC national secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, made this assertion while reacting to Obasanjo, Atiku, and other top political party bigwig's private meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital
  • Basiru revealed the APC's next major agenda and insisted that Atiku's meeting is not a threat to Tinubu's presidency

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that a possible alliance between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, posed no threat to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

2027: APC reacts to Atiku, Obasanjo's private meeting in Ogun
APC reacts to Obasanjo, Atiku, others meeting.
Source: Facebook

Atiku, Obasanjo held private meeting

The national secretary of the APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, revealed this in an interview with The Punch on Monday, February 10.

Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo and his erstwhile deputy, Atiku, held a private meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on Monday.

Atiku explained that his visit to Obasanjo was merely a courtesy call on the part of his former boss.

The former vice president was accompanied by former governors of Cross River and Sokoto, Senator Liyel Imoke and Senator Aminu Tambuwal, and many others.

Atiku, OBJ's meeting: “Indolent politicians,” says APC

But reacting to the parley, Basiru described it as the gathering of "indolent and lazy" politicians who posed no threat to its government.

Speaking further, Basiru mocked Atiku amid the PDP crisis and questioned his recent link-up as well as relevance to the APC government.

Basiru queried:

"How can people who are in disarray be a threat to a solid political party like the APC?"

While insisting that the ruling party had a government to run, the APC national secretary emphasised that they were busy strategising on how to win the November 8 governorship poll in Anambra state.

Basiru said:

“They (Atiku and Obasanjo) are indolent; they don’t have anything to do. So, they can meet any day, any time. Our government is concentrating on delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu. We don’t have an issue with some indolent people meeting anybody they want to meet.”
“So we are not worried. We are concentrating on winning the Anambra governorship election on November 8. That’s where our concentration lies for now.”

See the photos of Atiku, Obasanjo, others meeting below:

Source: Legit.ng

