The recent gale of defection of top PDP heavyweights has continued to gain momentum in the polity

Reacting, former Sokoto governor Aminu Tambuwal, Tambuwal attributed the defections to “stomach infrastructure” rather than the interest of the people

Tambuwal alleged Tinubu's government has failed Nigerians while noting that his current policies have led to economic hardship faced by Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The former governor of Sokoto state, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has dismissed the wave of defections in the North-West region.

Tambuwal tackles Tinubu as more DP chieftains dump party for APC ahead of 2027. Photo credit: @AWTambuwal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

Defections driven by personal gain, says Tambuwal

He noted that they are driven by personal gains rather than the interest of the people.

Tambuwal spoke with journalists after the maiden Zonal Executive Council Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Northwest in Kaduna on Saturday, February 15.

Tambuwal criticizes APC govt led by Tinubu

As reported by Daily Trust, Tambuwal criticised defectors who aligned with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and argued that their motives were not rooted in public service.

“People leave parties for different reasons. But what I have observed is that defections are not based on the interest of the people but on personal gains, what I call ‘stomach infrastructure.

“If you are a politician with a conscience, you wouldn’t join the APC given the current economic hardship and the poor performance of the Tinubu administration,” Tambuwal stated.

Tambuwal: Tinubu's administration has failed Nigerians

The PDP Chieftain lambasted the APC-led federal government, accusing it of lacking focus, compassion, and direction.

He called on opposition forces to unite and strategise for the 2027 elections to provide an alternative for Nigerians.

“There is nothing appealing in the APC beyond personal benefits. Those of us who believe in this country and in service to the people must come together to ensure that by 2027,” he added.

Read more about 2027 here:

"I will aim more jabs at you in 2027," Shettima tells Atiku

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima has explained what PDP's Atiku Abubakar should expect from his end during the 2027 election.

Shettima said that despite the respect he has for Atiku, he would target the PDP chieftain and aim more political jabs at him in the run-up to the presidential elections in 2027.

Shettima humorously made the remark on Thursday while recognising dignitaries at an event in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng