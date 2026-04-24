A young lady has narrated how she was denied admission by a school despite scoring 294 in her first JAMB exam

She shared a screenshot that showed what she scored when she wrote her second UTME examination

She shared a screenshot that shows all the scores she got in all three JAMB examinations she has written so far

A young lady who scored 294 in her first JAMB exam and 268 in her second has shared screenshots of her 2026 UTME result online.

She explained in a video attached to her social media page that in her first JAMB exam, she knew her score was high, and several individuals shared the same view.

Lady posts 2026 UTME result after failing to get admission with 294 score. Photo Source: Tiktok/kemibby16

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Young lady posts UTME results

However, she did not apply to a regular university but to the Police Academy.

In a video attached to this story, @kemibby16 explained why she could not gain admission with her first score:

“I was happy that the probability of me getting admission was almost set because that score was high, but the thing was, I wasn’t going to a regular school. I was going to the Police Academy.”

“I went for the post-UTME, and I passed the post-UTME. I knew that the post-UTME was over 100, and I got 60+. I proceeded to the screening section, and they told me I was too short to be admitted into their school.”

“That was around December when the school admission process was already closed.”

Aside from that, she mentioned that she sat for another exam the following year and scored a total of 268.

She was also unable to secure admission into the university with that score. The young lady again took part in the 2026 UTME examination and shared her score online.

Lady who scored 294 in JAMB shares sad admission story, posts 2026 UTME result. Photo Source: Tiktok/kemibby16

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video posted on her page carried a caption that read:

“294 → 268 → 273.”

“Three years.”

“Same exam.”

“Different battles.”

“People will say a lot…”

“Why haven’t you gained admission?”

“You wasted your scores.”

“But what they don’t see is the consistency. The effort.”

“The times I had to start again when I didn’t feel like it.”

“No, it hasn’t gone the way I planned.”

“But I didn’t quit.”

“And that matters.”

“I’m not where I want to be yet…”

“But I’m not behind either.”

“This is still my story.”

“And I’m still writing it.”

The post shared by @kemibby16 captured the attention of many people who have reacted to it in the comments section.

Reactions as lady posts JAMB results

Omo tolA added:

"I’m really curious on the course you are applying for cus this scores are veryyy impressive."

MR CLAUDIUS wrote:

"Wait with all the score you had you are still rewiring."

Peter_ Osato noted:

"296 last year 295 this year."

Leemah shated:

"Life just happened. it's still very good."

Princess Ib noted:

"Congratulations scholar I tap from your grace."

Ugo O. Jessica Ha Lee Mah

"U have always been an intelligent fellow."

ee mah noted:

"My namesake nd surname sake at same time."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a 200-level medical student who wrote JAMB just for fun has shared his 2026 UTME result on social media. He said he did not study for the exam because he was busy with his medical examinations in school.

He posted a screenshot of his result showing his total score and subject marks, which got many people talking online.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mother was seen scolding her son after he told her his 2026 UTME result.

She compared his score with that of other candidates who scored higher and expressed disappointment over his performance. The video has since gone viral online.

Lady’s reaction after JAMB exam trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady who read The Lekki Headmaster before her JAMB exam has gone viral online. She shared a video of herself throwing away the book after checking her 2026 UTME result.

The screenshot of her result, which showed her scores in all subjects, also drew attention online as many people reacted in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng