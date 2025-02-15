Anambra lawmaker, Justice Azuka, has been buried amid tears from family members, state government, Labour Party members and well-wishers

Azuka, a chieftain of the Labour Party, kidnapped on December 24, 2024, was reportedly found dead on the 2nd Niger bridge on February 6, 2025

The burial mass at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Onitsha, on Saturday, was attended by the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, LP's flagbearer Peter Obi and other top political bigwigs

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, led other members of the party to attend the funeral mass of the slain LP member, who represented Onitsha 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Peter Obi, others and wife of slain lawmaker during the burial mass at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Onitsha, on Saturday. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Slain Anambra lawmaker Justice Azuka is laid to rest

Legit.ng reported that Justice Azuka, who was kidnapped in late 2024, along Ugwunaobankpa Road in Inland Town, Onitsha, while returning home for Christmas, was discovered dead on Thursday, February 6, 2025, on the popular 2nd Niger bridge.

Peter Obi disclosed this in a post, accompanied by photos of the event, shared on his X page on Saturday, February 15.

Obi tweeted:

"It's tormenting as a father and a political leader to watch a promising young man wasted in such a brutal manner.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, Onitsha town, and the entire people of Anambra State. My thoughts and prayers are especially with his young children, who have been cruelly deprived of a father’s love and guidance. May God, in His infinite mercy, comfort them and give them the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss."

Peter Obi, Soludo others spotted at burial

Vanguard reported that the burial mass at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Onitsha, on Saturday, was attended by the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze, his deputy and other members of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Other top members of the party who attended the burial mass were Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central ), Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North), Emeka Idu (Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency).

Soludo pledges justice

In his speech, Soludo expressed sadness over the death of the lawmaker whom he described as not only a “working partner but his in-law.”

As reported by The Punch, Soludo called on the family of the deceased and the entire Onitsha community to bear the loss with fortitude.

Soludo, however, promised to ensure that the family of the late lawmaker did not lack anything, saying that the state government would take care of them.

“The kidnappers have crossed the line and we are after them now.”

See the photos below:

