Breaking: Soludo-led Anambra Govt Seals Okija Shrine, Gives Reason
Awka, Anambra state - The Anambra state government has sealed a shrine in Umuofor village, Okija.
As reported by Vanguard on Wednesday evening, February 12, the action came about as the government intensified its crackdown on fake native doctors and criminal activities.
Okija shrine, located in Ihiala local government area (LGA), is allegedly operated by Ekene Igboegbueze, a self-proclaimed native doctor. The embattled native doctor allegedly promises unsuspecting individuals super wealth.
The Anambra state government decided to shut down the shrine on Wednesday, February 12, due to numerous complaints from Okija residents.
Ken Emeakayi, the special adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on community security, said.
“Igboegbueze’s business is illegal under Anambra state homeland security laws.
“All items found in the shrine will undergo forensic examination, and the results will determine further government action."
In the same vein, Chinenye Ihenko, the director of operations for Agunechemba security outfit, cautioned youths against patronising unscrupulous native doctors and fraudulent spiritual leaders.
He said:
“The activities of fake spiritual leaders are fueling a get-rich-quick mentality in the state.
“Our mandate is to sanitise Anambra, and we are committed to that. Anything contributing to the desecration of the state or aiding criminal activities will be eradicated. That, we can assure the people.”
Ihenko counselled the youths to engage in legitimate ventures to avoid issues with law enforcement agents.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that properties acquired through the illicit trade have also been sealed.
