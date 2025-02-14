The Anambra state police command has taken action against a woman named Angela Nzewi, over her reported action towards 13 children

The police arraigned the 52-year-old woman for allegedly using 13 children to solicit alms in the state

The police prosecutor, Inspector Chinyere Okechukwu, alleged that the offence was committed on December 21, 2024, in Nnewi, and it violated the Child Rights Law of Anambra state

Awka, Anambra state - The Anambra state police command on Thursday, February 13, arraigned a 52-year-old identified simply as Angela Nzewi, before the Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka, for allegedly using 13 children to solicit for alms.

Anambra woman accused of using minors for street begging

The police prosecutor, Inspector Chinyere Okechukwu, who charged the woman to court, claimed the accused who hails from Otolo Nnewi, committed the offence on December 21, 2024 at Nnewi.

According to Okechukwu, the offence contravened Section 33(1) of the Child Rights Law of Anambra State 2004.

“That you, Angela Nzewi of Otolo Nnewi, on December 21, 2024, did obtain 13 children for the purpose of soliciting for alms,” she said.

However, the accused, pleaded not guilty to the charge, Vanguard reported.

PremiumTimes reported that the Chief Magistrate, Mrs U.E. Onochie, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with a surety in like sum and adjourned the case until March 19, 2025, for further mention.

