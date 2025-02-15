Peter Obi, a Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has been spotted with the founder of the Living Faith Church, also known as the Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has been spotted with Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church, also known as the Winners Chapel.

Obi, a chieftain of the Labour Party, was a working hour, with some religious leaders when he worshipped at the Glory Dome as the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria marked her 40th Anniversary on Thursday, February 13.

Obi attended the PFN Biennial 18th Conference

According to The Real Church Gist, Obi was in attendance at the PFN Biennial 18th Conference in Abuja where Bishop Oyedepo delivered a powerful and thought-provoking message on "Towards a Rebirth of the Church." He spoke extensively on revival in the church and the nation, challenging believers to rise to their calling in these times.

Other Christian leaders who were in attendance included Bishop Dr Ransom Bello, another speaker, Dr Pastor Paul Enenche, Former Presidential Candidate Peter Obi, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, Bishop David Abioye, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Bishop David Bakare, Cosmas Ilechukwu and other fathers of faith.

Obi warned from attending Shiloh 2026

This event came just three months after Peter Obi was told to avoid attending the 2026 Shiloh, barely three months before the 2027 presidential election.

A Christian-focused media platform, The Real Church Gist, made the statement in a tweet on Tuesday, November 5, reacting to Peter Obi's position on turning night vigils in churches to the night shift and condemning the proliferation of churches in Nigeria.

Obi had emphasized that Nigeria's poverty and unproductivity stem from politics and religion, sparking controversy when he suggested that church vigils should be converted into night shifts. Obi argued that too much time is spent attending church services from Monday to Friday, which many saw as an infringement on religious traditions.

Obi clarified statement against vigils

However, Obi later clarified that his position on church vigils was misrepresented. He maintained that he intended to highlight the need for productivity and economic growth, not disparaging religious practices.

But The Real Church Gist said the Labour Party chieftain would be reminded of his position on the status of churches when the election in 2027 approaches.

Peter Obi speaks on Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi of the Labour Party has called for reversing the court's judgment to stop CBN from releasing the Rivers state allocation.

The Federal High Court in Abuja issued the order regarding the state government's failure to comply with a court order on the legitimacy of the faction of the state House of Assembly.

Rivers has been experiencing a political crisis since Governor Siminalayi Fubara resumed office and had a rift with his godfather, Nyesom Wike.

