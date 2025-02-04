Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna has asked former Governors Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi and other politicians making critical comments against President Bola Tinubu and the APC to test their popularity in 2027

El-Rufai and Amaechi recently made headlines when they alleged that the APC is now dishing out bad leadership and that Tinubu would not recede power to the youth without a fight

However, Governor Sani described the comments as unfortunate because the politicians regrouping for the coalition are APC founding members

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has challenged his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and other politicians who believe in themselves to test their popularity in the 2027 election against President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Sani in an interview on TVC News on Monday, February 3, said he was surprised that some founding members of the APC are making critical remarks about Tinubu's government.

Governor Sani has challenged Nair El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi and others to contest against Bola Tinubu in 2027 Photo Credit: @elrufai, @officialABAT, @ChibuikeAmaechi

How Amaechi and El-Rufai criticised Tinubu, APC

Amaechi and El-Rufai recently made headlines with their comments on strengthening democracy in Nigeria at a conference in Abuja. The former Kaduna governor claimed that the APC has abandoned its founding principles and is now a promoter of bad leadership.

He later took to his social media page and insisted that he would still make critical comments about the ruling party should he be in Tinubu's government.

Amaechi, who was also a two-term governor of Rivers state, said Tinubu and the political class would not relinquish power to the younger generation without a fight.

However, the presidency and Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence, jointly responded to the critical comments made by the two politicians.

How Sani defended Tinubu against Amaechi, El-Rufai

Reacting to the interview, Governor Sani said that the APC is not perfect but noted that most of the people commenting on Tinubu's administration are members of the APC. He said this was why he was surprised about the coalition, adding that the country is in a critical time when they are making such comments.

He described the comment by the politicians as unfortunate, alleging that some of them were even calling on the people to take the laws into their hands, adding that their mode of opposition is undemocratic.

Governor Sani's comment reads in part:

“I also want to make it clear here that if you ask me when a democratic dispensation, and we have virtually just two and a half years to the next election, and any politician who feels he is popular or he can defeat Bola Ahmed Tinubu or APC —I think they need to go and work very hard and present themselves in the next election, which will be 2027."

Tinubu makes a defence in suit seeking his removal

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu and the AGF have jointly presented 18 objections to a suit seeking to compel the National Assembly to initiate the impeachment process of the president.

Olukoya Ogungbeje, a lawyer, filed the suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja, alleging that Tinubu, violated the rights of many Nigerians by clamping on protesters.

Ogungbeje want the court to grant him six principal reliefs, including declaring an alleged resistance to peaceful protests by Tinubu's government as an impeachable offence.

