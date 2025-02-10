Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers State – Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state said he is not moved by the recent Supreme Court judgment on the 2024 budget.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court on Monday, February 10, dismissed the suit by Governor Fubara against several members of the state house of assembly loyal to Nyesom Wike.

Governor Sim Fubara says there is no Supreme Court judgment against him. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

The five-member panel of the apex Abuja-based court awarded a cost of N4 million against the governor.

According to the judges, the money should be paid to the Rivers state house of assembly and Martin Amaewhule, the factional speaker.

Fubara said the appeal was unnecessary because the 2024 budget cycle ended on December 31, 2024.

As reported by Vanguard, Fubara expressed confidence in his decision to withdraw the appeal.

This was contained in a statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, on Monday, February 10, 2025.

“The appeal is of no useful purpose. The only reasonable thing left to do was to withdraw the appeal and have it dismissed.”

The governor further stated that:

“The Supreme Court is a very busy court. It would be unwise to burden the Honourable Court with academic appeals that hold no practical or utilitarian value. That is the appeal the urchins are celebrating."

According to the statement, the apex court judgment was not against Governor Fubara.

Wariseniboexplained that only ruled on Fubara’s voluntary withdrawal of the appeal.

He said the appeal became irrelevant following the full implementation of the 2024 budget.

“There is no Supreme Court judgment against Governor Fubara. Ignore the outdated political propaganda by some desperate politicians,”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng