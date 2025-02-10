A Nigerian billionaire businessman, Abdulrahman Bashar, has promised to fight the judgement of a Dubai court which sentenced him to prison

The Rahmaniya Group founder said that judgement was a pressure a diversionary tactic by the Dubai court

He said that he hopes to obtain a court order to vacate and overturn the judgment given in his absence

The Founder of Rahmaniya Group, Abdulrahman Bashar, has vowed to challenge a judgement given against him by a Dubai Court, describing it as a pressure tactic to threaten his reputation and business.

A Dubai court sentenced the Nigerian billionaire to one year in prison for an alleged financial crime involving his dealings with CE Energy Company.

Abdulrahman Bashar disputes Dubai court judgement, vows to fight on. Credit: Rahmaniya Group

Abdulrahman pleads innocence

Abdulrahman disclosed that he is innocent and is taking steps to overturn the court's decision, working with Global law firm HFW.

According to reports, the UAE court gave the verdict on January 30, 2025, in the businessman's absence.

Abdulrahman expects that the Dubai Courts will overturn the judgment once his defence is heard.

He said:

“We refer to the criminal proceedings and recent judgment issued in the criminal courts against Mr Bashar on 30 January 2025. First and foremost, Mr Bashar rejects any allegations of criminality.”

“Mr Bashar will take all available steps available to him to challenge the judgment.”

Abdulrahman alleges heavy-handedness

The Nigerian billionaire asserted that CEE had used similar heavy-handed litigation tactics in the commercial proceedings, including seeking a Worldwide Freezing Order (the WFO) from the English Court against him.

According to him, The WFO was successfully challenged and discharged. CEE's application to the Court of Appeal was also rejected. The English Court recognised the futility of CEE’s tactics.

Abdulrahman is currently doing his legal business in Nigeria and not in any prison as presumed, the statement reads.

