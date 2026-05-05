MTN Nigeria has reported an ongoing network outage in Lagos due to a major fibre cut

The company said that due to the development, residents face connectivity issues, impacting calls and online activities during peak hours

It added that engineers were working to resolve the disruption, but no timeline for full service restoration was provided

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Telecommunications giant MTN Nigeria has alerted subscribers in Lagos state to an ongoing network outage affecting several parts of the state, following a major fibre cut that disrupted services.

The company disclosed the development in a service notice shared via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday evening, May 4, 2026, explaining that the technical fault had caused temporary connectivity issues for many customers.

MTN explains the reason for the network outage in Lagos and apologises to customers. Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

According to MTN, the outage has impacted access to key services, leaving some subscribers unable to make voice calls, browse the internet, or use other network-dependent services.

“We’re experiencing network challenges in some parts of Lagos State due to a fiber cut, and our services may be temporarily unavailable as a result,” the company stated.

MTN network: Residents experience connectivity challenges

The disruption has sparked concerns among residents and business owners across affected areas, especially those who depend heavily on stable telecommunications services for work, financial transactions, and day-to-day communication.

Many users reported difficulty placing calls, unstable internet connections, and interruptions in mobile banking and other online activities.

In a city like Lagos, where digital connectivity plays a major role in business operations and personal communication, such outages often create significant inconvenience for individuals and organisations alike.

Small business owners, remote workers, and students were among those most affected, as access to mobile data and voice services became unreliable during peak activity hours.

Engineers working to restore services, says MTN

MTN assured customers that its technical team is already working to resolve the issue and restore normal service as quickly as possible.

“Our engineers are working to restore services as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the company added.

While the company acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the disruption, it did not provide a specific timeline for when full services would be restored across all affected locations.

This has left many subscribers waiting for further updates, particularly in areas where the outage remains severe.

Growing dependence on telecom services

The incident once again highlights the growing dependence of Nigerians on telecom infrastructure for both personal and commercial activities.

With millions relying on mobile networks for banking, transportation, education, and business communication, service interruptions can have immediate economic and social consequences.

Subscribers are expected to monitor MTN’s official communication channels for updates as restoration efforts continue.

Subscribers lament poor MTN network in Lagos as telco blames fibre cuts. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

As of the time of filing this report, the company had yet to release a detailed list of all the affected areas, but confirmed that multiple parts of Lagos were impacted by the disruption.

MTN announces 3-month airtime compensation

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN Nigeria announced plans to compensate subscribers affected by poor network quality with airtime credits, following a directive from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The telecom operator disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, April 22.

While the company did not specify when the compensation would commence, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Aminu Maida, said at a media briefing that affected subscribers would begin receiving the compensation from Friday, April 24.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng