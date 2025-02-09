ASP Shafi'u Usman Bawa, a top police officer attached to Kontagora town, Niger state, has reportedly taken his own life

The reason why he carried out such an act is yet to be ascertained but Bawa took his own life by hanging himself from the ceiling

Spokesperson of the Niger state police command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in a statement released to the press and shared further details on the Force's next action

Minna, Niger state - An Assistant Superintendent of Police in Niger state, Shafi’u Bawa, has reportedly killed himself.

How ASP Bawa killed himself, police speak

Bawa was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling when his father entered the room, after which the police transported his body to the hospital, on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

The officer was confirmed dead at a general hospital in the Kontagora Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger state.

The Niger state police command, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the unfortunate incident via a statement made available to Vanguard.

As reported by Vanguard on Sunday, February 9, Bawa’s reason for taking his own life is yet to be ascertained.

“On 8/2/2025 at about 2 pm, it was reported that one ASP Shafiu Bawah of 61pmf Kotangora died by hanging himself on the ceiling due to a yet-to-be-ascertained reason.

“The body was removed and released to the family for burial. The incident is under investigation to ascertain the reason for such action,” the PPRO declared.

Meanwhile, his remains were said to have been released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

This is not the fist time such incident would happen. Legit.ng earlier reported that a police constable identified as Dogara Akolo-Moses, reportedly shot and killed himself while on duty at the Nasarawa Eggon LGA.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Nasarawa State Command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the unfortunate development to the press via a terse statement.

He noted that investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the officer’s uncontrolled action.

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

