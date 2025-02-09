What is next for Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has been predicted by Rotimi Sulyman, a public analyst

The fate of Mudashiru Obasa, the former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who was recently removed from office, has been predicted. Rotimi Sulyman, a public analyst made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, predicted a new dawn for the lawmaker.

Rotimi commended the sagacity and ruggedness of Obasa, noting that he rose from councillorship to state lawmaker and then the speaker. He saw a new dawn in the embattled lawmaker if he was not returned as the speaker of the state.

The impeachment of Obasa has led to controversies in some quarters of the state. There has been a report that the embattled lawmaker could be returned as the speaker, with some claiming that President Bola Tinubu has ordered his reinstatement.

There were other claims that his impeachment had divided the Governance Advising Council, a machinery controlling the affairs of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Analyst speaks on Obasa's dilemma

However, Rotimi, while speaking with Legit.ng, shared the view that the embattled Obasa could be returned as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and if he was not returned, that would not be the end of his political career but a new dawn for him.

He said:

"From my perspective, I don't believe the chapter on his tenure as Lagos House of Assembly Speaker has ended.

"And if that’s the case, for a dogged person who rose from being a councillor and for six times elected member of House of Assembly, and for about ten years Speaker of the House, his removal can only usher in a new dawn for him."

When was Obasa sacked as speaker?

On Monday, January 13, Obasa was impeached and replaced by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

Obasa was impeached while in the United States. The new speaker, Maranda, was representing Apapa Constituency 1 and had previously served as the house's Chief Whip.

Subsequently, the lawmakers elected Mojeed Fatai as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Some of the allegations against the impeached Obasa are highhandedness, gross misconduct, lack of commitment to the legislation business, poor leadership, intimidation and suppression of legislative staff and lack of regard for fellow lawmakers.

Obasa was also accused of financial misappropriation, impropriety and abuse of office and privileges. His administration was alleged to lack transparency and was full of authoritarianism.

Supreme Court document questioned Obasa's legal credentials

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Supreme Court document has raised some questions about the legal credentials of Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Obasa's name was reportedly missing from the Roll of Legal Practitioners in Nigeria, despite his claim to have a law degree from LASU.

The document was dated July 24, 2020, and was signed by Gertrude Karenton-Mordi on behalf of the Supreme Court's chief registrar.

