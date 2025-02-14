Binance, Tigran Gambaryan, who was detained in Nigeria has called out some members of Nigeria's House of Representatives

He said in a public post that the lawmakers demanded a bribe of $150 million to secure his release

Gambaryan was freed in October 2024 after the Federal Government dropped charges of money laundering against his firm

Tigran Gambaryan, a top executive of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has alleged that members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives demanded a $150 million(over N227 billion using the present exchange rate) bribe to secure his release from detention.

Binance executive said Nigerian lawmakers demanded $150m bribe to release him Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

In a series of posts on X, Gambaryan named the lawmakers as the Deputy Spokesperson for the House of Assembly, Philip Agbese; the Head of the House of Representatives Committee on anti-corruption, Ginger Obinna Onwusibe; and the member representing the Obanliku/Obudu /Bekwara, Peter Akpanke as those that demanded bribe to secure his release

Gambaryan wrote:

“The DSS was involved in the House of Representatives matter. We met with them at their office on Friday, January 5, 2024, as a prerequisite to our meeting with the House of Representatives.

"They alluded to the fact that we had to comply with whatever the House members instructed us to do.

“At the House meeting, there were three members present. Two of them were Peter Akpanke and Philip Agbese, both working under the leadership of Ginger Obinna Onwusibe. There was a third House member, but I don’t recall his name.

“They set up fake cameras and media to make the meeting appear official, but the cameras weren’t even plugged in. As you may already know, this ended with them asking for a $150 million bribe, paid in cryptocurrency into their personal wallets. A Mickey Mouse operation at its best.”

Lawmaker reacts to allegations

Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has denied allegations made by Tigran Gambaryan, asking him to provide evidence or face legal action.

Vanguard reports that the lawmaker described the accusations as baseless and issued an ultimatum to Gambaryan, demanding he either provide evidence or retract his claims within seven days or face legal consequences.

Agbese stated.

"“These allegations are false. I was not part of any meeting with any Binance executive regarding money for any purpose. The leadership of the committee took the matter to court, and Binance has already apologised.”

Agbese also clarified that he is not a member of the Committee on Economic and Financial Crimes. According to his account, he had only visited his colleague, Hon. Peter Ankpanke, during a meeting involving the committee and Binance representatives.

Nigerian crypto firm Patricia continues repayment

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is asking Binance to provide information on the top 100 users on the platform.

The government is also seeking the transaction details of the users as it continues negotiations with Binance.

A report by the Financial Times says the request was made to establish negotiations between the country and Binance.

Source: Legit.ng