Breaking: Binance Official Names Nigerian Lawmakers Who Demanded $150m Bribe

Tigran Gambaryan, Binance's executive who was recently detained in Nigeria for several months, has mentioned the names of three Nigerian lawmakers who he accused of demanding a $150 million bribe from him during his travails.

Legit.ng reported that Gambaryan and one other Binance official were detained by the federal government of Nigeria, following the money laundering accusation on the firm and their support for criminal activities in the country.

Gambaryan was later released after the Nigerian government dropped the charges against him after the United States government intervened on the issue.

During his detention in Nigeria, the Binance executive mentioned that some lawmakers at the National Assembly demanded bribes from him so that he could be freed from the arrest and prosecution.

But on Friday, February 14, now freed cryptocurrency executive, mentioned the names of the lawmakers in a post on X. The suspected lawmakers he named are Ginger Obinna Onwusibe, Peter Akpanke, and Ginger Obinna Onwusibe.

According to Premium Times, Onwusibe is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption while Agbese is the Green Chamber's deputy spokesperson

While efforts are being made to get the side of the lawmakers on the matter, Legit.ng recalled that the House of Representatives had in the past denied bribery allegations from the cryptocurrency company and its executive.

In the tweet, Gambaryan alleged that the Department of State Service (DSS) officials in the House of Representatives matter. He recalled that their meeting was held at their office on Friday, January 5, 2024, as a pre-requisite to their meeting with the Lower Chamber. He said they were told that they have to comply with Whatever the House members directed them to do.

His tweet reads in part:

“At the House meeting, there were three members present. Two of them were Peter Akpanke and Philip Agbese, both working under the leadership of Ginger Obinna Onwusibe. There was a third House member, but I don’t recall his name.

"They set up fake cameras and media to make the meeting appear official, but the cameras weren’t even plugged in. As you may already know, this ended with them asking for a $150 million bribe, paid in cryptocurrency into their wallets. A Mickey Mouse operation at its best.”

However, Gambaryan did not present any documentary evidence to support his claims against the lawmakers and the veracity of the allegations was yet to be verified.

