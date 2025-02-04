The EFCC has been urged to revisit and investigate the corruption allegations against the former Governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi

Concerned Democrats, a coalition of pro-democracy groups, made the call in a statement sent to Legit.ng, on Tuesday, February 4

The group threatened to storm the EFCC office if the anti-graft agency did not open the file of the former minister within the next 72 hours

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been urged to revisit and reopen all the suspended corruption allegations against the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Concerned Democrats, a coalition of pro-democracy groups, made the call in a statement sent to Legit.ng, on Tuesday, February 4, gave the anti-graft agency a 72-hour ultimatum to commence an investigation of the former minister.

Concerned Democrats asked the EFC to revisit and reopen all the suspended corruption allegations against the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. Photo credit: Concerned Democrats

Source: UGC

Why groups want EFCC to probe Amaechi

The coalition is demanding that they embark on a thorough probe into the petitions from Amaechi's administration as the governor of Rivers state. They are calling for a full disclosure of the investigation and asked that legal action should be taken once any wrongdoing is established.

Ndubisi Nwogwu, the group convener, warned that the failure of the EFCC to act within the deadline set would lead to mass protests at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency and that would not end until justice is served. The group maintained that political influences should not be a protection against accountability.

Also, the group condemned the recent outburst of the former minister, and his alleged attempts to incite the public. They warned politicians against being desperate to destabilize the country.

The group maintained that the country has moved beyond the era of politicians who lose elections would manipulate the people for personal gain. They urged Nigerians to reject such incitements.

Groups highlighted Tinubu's successes

They highlighted the efforts of Tinubu's administration in the area of economic reforms, security, and infrastructure. They urged Nigerians to throw their weight behind lawful governance and hold their leaders accountable through democratic means rather than taking violence.

Amaechi recently made headlines with their comments on strengthening democracy in Nigeria at a conference in Abuja. Amaechi, who was also a two-term governor of Rivers state, said Tinubu and the political class would not relinquish power to the younger generation without a fight.

However, the presidency and Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence, jointly responded to the critical comments made by the former minister.

Sani asked Amaechi, El-Rufai to contest in 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna has asked former Governors Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi and other politicians making critical comments against President Bola Tinubu and the APC to test their popularity in 2027.

El-Rufai and Amaechi recently made headlines when they alleged that the APC is now dishing out bad leadership and that Tinubu would not recede power to the youth without a fight.

However, Governor Sani described the comments as unfortunate because the politicians regrouping for the coalition are APC founding members.

