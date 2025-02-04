Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai fired back at Governor Uba Sani, alleging that his support for President Tinubu is linked to N150 billion federal financial interventions

Governor Uba Sani dismissed the opposition coalition, including El-Rufai, Atiku Abubakar, and Rotimi Amaechi, accusing them of seeking power rather than genuine governance

El-Rufai accused Sani of sycophancy, claiming Kaduna received selective financial support from Tinubu, fueling tensions within the APC ahead of the 2027 elections

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has fired back at his successor, Governor Uba Sani, over his recent remarks regarding a political coalition against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

El-Rufai alleged that Sani’s unwavering support for Tinubu stems from the N150 billion financial interventions received by Kaduna State in the past 18 months.

N150bn Support: El-Rufai Blasts Uba Sani, Mentions Alleged Reason Kaduna Gov Defends Tinubu

What gov Uba Sani said about Atiku, El Rufai, others coalition

Legit.ng had reported that Governor Uba Sani recently criticized his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, over their involvement in a political coalition aimed at challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Speaking on the matter, Sani dismissed the credibility of the opposition leaders, arguing that their coalition is driven by a hunger for power rather than genuine concern for Nigerians.

“Most of these politicians that came out and say they are coming as a coalition, they are politicians that were in government only less than two years ago. What did they do when they were in government? They were only fighting for power, not because they could do anything better,” Sani said.

He further asserted that President Tinubu remains unmatched in upholding democratic principles, insisting that the opposition’s call for unity is nothing more than an attempt to reclaim power, Channels Television reported.

El-Rufai’s swift response to gov Sani

In a sharp rebuttal, El-Rufai accused Sani of sycophantic loyalty to Tinubu, alleging that Kaduna state had received selective financial support from the federal government amounting to over N150 billion.

“Every day I see this governor embarrassingly and sycophantically rambling, I used to wonder why?

"However, confirming that Federal Government reimbursements, interventions and grants in excess of N150bn have been given selectively to Kaduna by Tinubu in the last 18 months, now explains everything,” El-Rufai stated.

El-Rufai via his official X (formerly known as Twitter) further suggested that Sani’s vocal defence of Tinubu was merely an attempt to safeguard his administration’s financial lifeline from the federal government.

“By all means, defend Asiwaju for the conditional cash transfer. Asiwaju has earned it, coming from you. The people of Kaduna State will judge at the right time and place. Have a nice day,” El-Rufai added.

Political tensions in Kaduna

The latest exchange between El-Rufai and Uba Sani highlights growing political divisions within Kaduna APC, with both leaders now openly clashing over their allegiances and governance records.

While Sani has positioned himself as a staunch ally of Tinubu, El-Rufai’s recent criticism of APC’s abandonment of its founding principles suggests a possible political realignment ahead of the next election cycle.

Observers believe the feud could shape the political landscape in Kaduna as the battle for control over the state and national influence intensifies.

With the 2027 elections still a few years away, the rift between both leaders is expected to continue unfolding, potentially reshaping alliances within the APC and beyond.

Coalition between El-Rufai, Atiku, others game changer, says Analyst

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said the coming together of Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, Kayode Fayemi, and other political heavyweights will be the game changer in the 2027 election.

Agaba said the alliance is poised to change the narrative of the 2027 presidential election.

