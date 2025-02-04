Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee, Salihu Lukman, said he will campaign against the APC-led administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Lukman said President Tinubu has arrogantly derailed from the promises he made to Nigerians during the 2023 election.

Salihu Lukman says he will continue to stand and campaign against Tinubu. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

He stated this while speaking on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Tuesday, February 4, 2024, Vanguard reports.

The ex-APC chieftain said this is not the Tinubu he supported and campaigned to become president in 2023.

Lukman challenged President Tinubu to prove him wrong, adding that he would offer an apology if he did so.

He said he supported Tinubu because he thought he was a progressive politician and a Democrat.

Lukman said he withdrew his support immediately he noticed Tinubu was departing from those beliefs he had of him.

“Once I saw him departing from those beliefs I had, I didn’t wait any longer. And I was not pushed by anybody… I am humble enough to admit that my judgement was wrong.

“It is a challenge for President Asiwaju to prove many of us wrong, and if he did so, I would be the first to come out and apologise again, I was wrong, but to the extent that he continues arrogantly in the direction he’s going, without remorse that he has departed from all the promises he made to Nigerians, I have no apology to him, and I will continue to stand and campaign against both the APC and his administration."

Legit.ng also reported that a former Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, reacted to reports of an alleged merger against the ruling APC.

Masari threw a jibe at El-Rufai and others, stating that there is no alliance but the regrouping of politicians who lost out on appointments and patronage in the APC.

According to Masari, there is no credible alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country.

Why Tinubu can’t win re-election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) predicted the fate of President Tinubu in 2027.

Shehu Gabam stated that the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not be re-elected in two years.

The close ally to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai explained why President Tinubu would lose his 2027 re-election bid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng