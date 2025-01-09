“What I Discussed with El-Rufai,” SDP Chairman Opens Up On Strategic Meeting for 2027 Election
Shehu Gabam, the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has opened up about his discussion with Nasir El-Rufai, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the 2027 general elections, Segun Showunmi, convener of the “National Opposition Movement”, revealed that some top politicians met.
According to Showunmi, the meeting was at the instance of Shehu Gabam, the chairman of the SDP.
Hamza Al-Mustapha, a retired Nigerian Army major and ex-presidential aspirant who served as chief security officer (CSO) to former head of state General Sani Abacha, was at the meeting. Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, was also present.
2027: Gabam clarifies SDP's strategic meeting with El-Rufai
Reacting, Gabam, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, January 9, said his party has done nothing wrong in holding talks with ex-Kaduna governor El-Rufai.
“Why the dust about Malam Nasir El-Rufai? They say he is not significant, he’s nothing. Why the worry about El-Rufai? Why the worry about Segun Sowunmi? If they are important, why won’t the government give them the relevant roles they need to play to enhance the efficiency of the government?” he queried.
He said:
“The meeting was to strategically review the situation of the country in 2024 as a party. We are an opposition party with elected members in the parliament, state assemblies, and in the local governments. So, we owe it a duty as a party to look at areas where things are not going right and open the space of the party and reach out to a lot of people.
“It’s the same things APC did when PDP was misbehaving; they re-organised, they regrouped, they relaunched a merger that led to the defeat of the PDP.
“So, we are not doing anything wrong. I don’t know why the brouhaha about it as if this is the first time Nasir El-Rufai visited or Segun Sowunmi who happens to be a friend. We’ve been in this struggle for a better Nigeria, not to undermine Nigeria.”
Presidency tackles El-Rufai
In another development, Legit.ng reported that the presidency described the allegation that Yoruba people head consequential agencies in Nigeria as "a cheap shot".
According to one of the presidential spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga, the claim is ridiculous.
Onanuga spoke after El-Rufai weighed in on Professor Farooq Kperogi’s recent criticism of alleged ethnic favouritism in President Tinubu's appointments.
