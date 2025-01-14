SDP chairman Shehu Gabam has denied an alliance with PDP's Atiku Abubakar and APC's Nasir El-Rufai,

Ahead of the 2027 elections, he stated that the SDP's major focus is to strategise and provide a credible alternative for Nigerians

In an interview, Gabam highlighted the failures of the APC under Tinubu's watch and the PDP, and Gabam stressed the importance of creating a more competitive political platform

Shehu Gabam, the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has denied rumours of a political alliance with Atiku Abubakar, the PDP 2023 presidential candidate and the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, ahead of the 2027 elections.

2027: SDP chair clears air on alliance with El-Rufai, Atiku

Speaking during an interview on Television Continental’s Politics Tonight on Sunday, January 12, Gabam maintained that SDP is focused on strengthening its structure and offering credible alternatives ahead of the next election.

Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the 2027 general elections, Segun Showunmi, convener of the “National Opposition Movement”, revealed that some top politicians met.

According to Showunmi, the meeting was at the residence of SDP's Gabam.

Hamza Al-Mustapha, a retired Nigerian Army major and ex-presidential aspirant who served as chief security officer (CSO) to former head of state General Sani Abacha, was at the meeting. El-Rufai, was also present.

But speaking about the meeting, Gabam said:

“There’s no alliance with anyone. As the chairman of the party, I have not engaged in any discussions about alliances. Our focus is on reviewing our strategies from 2024 and building a dynamic, inclusive platform.”

Speaking further, Gabam opened up about his discussion with Nasir El-Rufai, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described him as a significant figure whose influence has caused anxiety among some political actors.

Gabam, however, distanced the SDP from any political alignment with the former governor.

“El-Rufai is a major force, but my relationship with him is personal, not political. Some people magnify his presence to create unnecessary controversy,” he explained.

